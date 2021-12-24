Notification Center

Android Processors Camera Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 press materials leak showing specs and prices

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Xiaomi 12 press materials leak showing specs and price
The official unveiling of the Xiaomi 12 series is scheduled for December 28th but we already know almost everything about these devices. Up until now, though - most of the information came in the form of leaks and rumors. Now press materials have popped up on Chinese network Weibo, showing Xiaomi 12 specs and price tags.

Let’s talk about specs - this leaked press image shows only the vanilla Xiaomi 12 version but still gives us a hint at what the series will look like. The screen of the Xiaomi 12 appears to be a rather small 6.28-inch FullHD panel (2400x1080). This has allowed Xiaomi to shrink the body of the phone and it’s just 69.9mm wide.

As you might already know, the Xiaomi 12 will sport the latest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Looking at the press sheet (thanks to Google Translate) we can see that the screen of the Xiaomi 12 has received a score of A+ from DisplayMate, and also that it’s a 120Hz panel. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it has 16,000 brightness levels (not sure what this means).


There’s a lot of information regarding the camera system of the Xiaomi 12 - the main camera sports a 50 MP, 1/1.28" sensor with a 1.22um pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, and OIS. This camera will use pixel binning so the resulting shots will be around 12MP, and the actual pixel size will be 2.44um.

The second camera in the system will be (unsurprisingly) an ultra-wide snapper with a 123-degree field of view, and a 13MP sensor underneath the lens. There’s also a 3x zoom camera, again with OIS.

Moving further into the specs, the Xiaomi 12 will sport UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM, and will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NSA, and 5G connectivity. The battery is an ample 4,500 mAh cell, and the phone supports 67W wired and 30W wireless charging respectively.

There are stereo speakers onboard with Dolby Atmos technology, and the phone weighs 180 grams. The software is Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

There will be three storage configurations - a base 8/128GB model, a middle model with 256GB of internal storage, and finally a top version that bumps the RAM to 12GB. The prices of these are in Chinese currency - CNY 3,699/CNY 3,999/CNY 4,399 respectively ($580/$627/$690).

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to launch in China and global prices are still a mystery but judging by the rumors and leaks so far, as well as the general pricing of Xiaomi flagship phones over the years, these prices seem plausible.

