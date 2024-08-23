World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
The maker of the world's thinnest foldable phone that is a marvel of engineering, is preparing to launch it globally at the IFA 2024 expo in Berlin next month. The Honor Magic V3 is not only the slimmest foldable, at just 9,2mm when closed, but beats the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs in any other way imaginable.
It is lighter and way more compact, and yet carries a better camera with periscope zoom, a larger battery, and faster charging. To that list of virtues, we have to now add a comparable global price tag, too.
In markets where the Honor Magic V3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be sold concurrently, the world's slimmest foldable is priced as much as Samsung's phone, or slightly lower, despite its specs and design superiority.
According to one credible tipster, the Honor Magic V3 launch price in Europe will be €1,999, while in the UK it will cost £1,699. For comparison, that's as much as the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs outside temporary promos, and a hundred quid less than the Z Fold 6 price in the UK.
Moreover, the global Magic V3 version is tipped to land with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, while an Amazon-exclusive Z Fold 6 version in Europe costs close to €2,199. and £1,999.99.
The Honor Magic V3 is expected to be offered in black, brown and green colors, and, after playing with it in the office, it seems to be worth the price compared to the Z Fold 6.
It feels like a Kindle in the hand, just with a huge display, one of the most capable cameras on a foldable phone, and a compact form factor when closed that blurs the lines between phones with "rigid" and foldable displays like nothing before it.
