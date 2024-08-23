World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too

It is lighter and way more compact, and yet carries a better camera with periscope zoom, a larger battery, and faster charging. To that list of virtues, we have to now add a comparable global price tag, too.

Get your Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage from Samsung, and you can save up to $1,200 with eligible phone trade-ins. But that's not all! You also have a free storage upgrade on Samsung ($120 value).





Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs outside temporary promos, and a hundred quid less than the Z Fold 6 price in the UK. According to one credible tipster , the Honor Magic V3 launch price in Europe will be €1,999, while in the UK it will cost £1,699. For comparison, that's as much as the 256GBcosts outside temporary promos, and a hundred quid less than the Z Fold 6 price in the UK.





HONOR Magic V3 price for global markets ahead of the September 5, IFA launch!



It will be available in Black, Green, and Brown with a 12GB+512GB configuration, priced at €1999 in Europe and £1699 in the UK



Will be a solid competitor for Samsung' & Google' foldable phones!… pic.twitter.com/hmKTgXAQ60 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 22, 2024



Moreover, the global Magic V3 version is tipped to land with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, while an Amazon-exclusive Z Fold 6 version in Europe costs close to €2,199. and £1,999.99.





The Honor Magic V3 is expected to be offered in black, brown and green colors, and, after playing with it in the office, it seems to be worth the price compared to the Z Fold 6.



