The World Health Organization's first TikTok videos explain how to protect yourself from coronavirus

@who We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ? ♬ original sound - who





@who When & how should masks be worn in order to protect against the new ##coronavirus ? ♬ original sound - who





Concerned over the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined the popular video-sharing platform TikTok to offer useful medical advice. Other big organizations have also been attempting to limit false information about the COVID-19. For example, Facebook recently banned ads promising cures or spreading panic.Unfortunately, videos spreading panic or of people falsely stating they’re infected have been circulating TikTok. Therefore, the presence of the World Health Organization on the platform is of great importance to providing people with factual information. The profile of the WHO has already accumulated 150,6K followers. Meanwhile, the two videos the organization has posted have 17.9M and 25.1M views.The first video gives advice on how to protect yourself and others from getting the coronavirus: by cleaning your hands using alcohol-based products (such as hand-sanitizing gel) or using soap and water, or by coughing or sneezing in your elbow or a tissue to be discarded in a closed bin instead of in your hand.The WHO also advises seeking medical care early if you experience difficulties breathing and have recently traveled. In contrast, if you have mild symptoms and no recent travels, you’re advised to just stay home to recover and to follow the aforementioned precautions.The second video gives instructions on how to use a medical mask properly: to make sure the mask does not have any holes, that you don’t touch its front part with your hands, and how to correctly put one on. The WHO stresses that if you’re healthy, the mask is necessary only if you’re taking care of a person with the illness.According to The Verge, the WHO has spent the last couple of weeks fighting the spread of false information on the topic online. Luckily, guidance provided by the WHO tops Google search results for the coronavirus now.