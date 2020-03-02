The World Health Organization's first TikTok videos explain how to protect yourself from coronavirus
The first video gives advice on how to protect yourself and others from getting the coronavirus: by cleaning your hands using alcohol-based products (such as hand-sanitizing gel) or using soap and water, or by coughing or sneezing in your elbow or a tissue to be discarded in a closed bin instead of in your hand.
@who
We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ?♬ original sound - who
The second video gives instructions on how to use a medical mask properly: to make sure the mask does not have any holes, that you don’t touch its front part with your hands, and how to correctly put one on. The WHO stresses that if you’re healthy, the mask is necessary only if you’re taking care of a person with the illness.
@who
When & how should masks be worn in order to protect against the new ##coronavirus ?♬ original sound - who
According to The Verge, the WHO has spent the last couple of weeks fighting the spread of false information on the topic online. Luckily, guidance provided by the WHO tops Google search results for the coronavirus now.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):