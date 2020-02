Facebook will ban and remove ads promising cure for the coronavirus

While governments are working hard to limit the coronavirus outbreak and to protect their citizens’ health, Facebook is working to protect people from misinformation in regards to the current public health situation. According to Business Insider , the tech giant will now ban ads promising a cure for the coronavirus, or ads that attempt to create a sense of urgency about the situation, which, as defined by a Facebook spokesperson, means implying of limited supply or other ways to urge people to buy coronavirus related products right away.The social media platform will also remove content containing conspiracy theories that have been flagged by health organizations, along with claims that create confusion in regards to available health resources.A lot of social platforms are experiencing surges of misinformation regarding COVID-19, which can prove to be harmful to people. Facebook used fact-checkers to suppress false news or misinformation in its news feed, and now it has decided upon completely removing such content from the platform.