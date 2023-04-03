Work and play at M1 speed with discounted iPad Air 2022

Apple's M1 chip took the industry by storm when it was first announced. For a while, it remained exclusive to the company's pricey gadgets but that changed with last year's iPad Air . At $599, it was $200 more affordable than the base iPad Pro, and currently, it's on sale.





Apple makes one of the finest tablets in the world and even though the competition is catching up, iPads are still the most reliable option when it comes to tablets. The M-series tablets, in particular, are unrivaled in their performance and functionality. You don't necessarily have to get the iPad Pro to get the best iPad experience, and that's where the iPad Air comes in.





The latest iPad Air model has all the features most people would expect to see in a high-end tablet. It has a 10.9 inches screen which is roomy enough for content consumption, gaming, and multitasking. It has a modern design and Touch ID sits on the top button.





iPad Air 2022 WiFI 64GB 10.9 inches screen | 10 hours of battery life | Apple M1 chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | Touch ID | USB-C port $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





The device has a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with the Center Stage feature. They are on par with what you'd expect from a tablet and get the job done.





The M1 is a desktop-level chip and and the device is as fast as many high-end, expensive laptops. So if you plan on using your tablet as a computing device, the iPad Air is totally worth considering. It can even be paired with a keyboard case and stylus. It has enough juice to last all day and can even last multiple days with light use.





Sure, it doesn't have the latest iPad Pro's 120Hz screen, Face ID, lidar scanner, or M2 chip, but only a small percentage of people actually need that extra power or those extra features. For others, the M2 iPad Pro is a luxury option.





So, if you need a lightweight tablet that will be fast for years to come and supported for a long time, but don't want to spend a fortune, this iPad Air deal is right up your alley. The 64GB model costs $599 but it's $100 off on Amazon right now.