Wild deal slashes $400 off the OnePlus Open
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sometimes it takes a new player in a segment to show the big dogs what they are doing wrong. That's what the OnePlus Open has proven to be for the foldable category. It also undercuts the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold in price. It's even more tempting than usual currently as Best Buy has it on sale.
The OnePlus Open is a beautiful, thin, and an actually useful foldable phone. Its outer 6.31-inch screen is the same shape as a conventional phone and it's not as thick as Samsung and Google's offerings. It's also lighter than other top foldable phones, so your hands won't hate you for using it.
The inner AMOLED screen is 7.82-inch and its crease is nearly invisible, which is another win over rivals. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so it's about as fast as the Fold 5 and faster than the Pixel Fold.
The chip is paired with a meaty 16GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. It will confidently breeze through multiple apps and the most demanding of games.
The OnePlus Open also comes with an interesting multitasking system called Canvas which virtually extends the display beyond its actual dimensions. This lets you use multiple full-size apps simultaneously.
The device's camera is also surprisingly good and while it may not outshine the best camera phones of 2024, it's certainly about as good as the one on the Pixel Fold, which is really saying something as Google's phones are known for their cameras.
At $1,699.99, the OnePlus Open is already $100 more affordable than the Fold 5 and Pixel Fold. Best Buy has marked it down by $200, bringing the price down to $1,499.99. If you want to save even more, Best Buy is willing to shave $400 off the price if you activate the device today.
