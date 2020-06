Which foldable phone design do you prefer? Samsung Galaxy Fold type (Give me a big screen that can fold inward) Huawei Mate X type (It doesn’t matter if it folds outward, it’s gorgeous) Motorola RAZR type (I prefer a compact clamshell design) I’m happy with a regular (non-folding) phone Samsung Galaxy Fold type (Give me a big screen that can fold inward) 43.18% Huawei Mate X type (It doesn’t matter if it folds outward, it’s gorgeous) 11.36% Motorola RAZR type (I prefer a compact clamshell design) 22.73% I’m happy with a regular (non-folding) phone 22.73%





To fold or not to fold? That is the question! Judging by how all the major players in the smartphone world race to dish out a foldable model this year, the future belongs to flexible screens and foldable phones. Or does it?We’ve decided to ask you — our technology compass, the readers. Maybe you fancy a big, tablet-like foldable similar to the Galaxy Fold ? Or you prefer the compact clamshell design of the RAZR and the Z Flip? Are you skeptical about flexible screens in general? It’s okay! Spare a few seconds and a mouse click with our poll below.Feel free to leave a comment and tell us about your opinion on the matter in more detail.