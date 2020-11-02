WhatsApp’s Disappearing Messages feature detailed in a FAQ document
- If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.
- When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.
- If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.
- If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.
All the above caveats make the feature somewhat unreliable when it comes to sensitive information. WhatsApp issues a warning, confirming that the feature is not meant to be a Holy Grail of secure communication. “Only use disappearing messages with trusted individuals,” reads the warning message in the FAQ document.
The Disappearing Messages feature will work with media files but if the recipient has auto-download turned on (it’s on by default), the files will disappear from the chat but will be downloaded to the phone. The Disappearing Messages feature will be available for Android, iOS, KaiOS, Web, and Desktop users but the exact rollout schedule remains unknown.