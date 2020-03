WhatsApp might launch self-destructing messages feature for individual accounts

We already know that WhatsApp has been working on a self-destructing messages feature. What we don't know is when it will be made available to everyone and in what form. The self-destructing messages feature is quite common in apps like Snapchat and Telegram, but WhatsApp doesn't yet include the functionality.However, we know that WhatsApp tested the feature since last October, but decided to limit it to groups chat. The good news is the latest version of WhatsApp beta reintroduces self-destruct messages for individual accounts, WABetaInfo reports.Unfortunately, since it's still in the beta, WhatsApp might change its mind again and either limit its availability to a certain group of users or not release it at all. Well, the important thing WhatsApp has reconsidered its strategy and plans to bring it to all users, not just to some of them.Those of you who have access to WhatsApp beta for Android will find the new feature in the Settings menu of each chat. Make sure to tap Delete messages and choose how long new messages will last before they are deleted. You can select from several options: Off, 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year.