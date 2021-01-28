Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

WhatsApp will soon require your face or fingerprint to link a new device

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 28, 2021, 3:34 AM
WhatsApp will soon require your face or fingerprint to link a new device
Earlier this month, Facebook informed WhatsApp users that in order to continue to use the app, they will have to agree with the company's updated privacy policy, forcing them to share data with Facebook and third-party associated companies. After a huge backlash from the community, Facebook delayed the implementation of the new policy for three months, giving people time to make up their minds.

Now, possibly to generate some positive headlines, WhatsApp has announced that it will bring biometric authentication to WhatsApp Desktop and Web, Android Authority reports. “In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account, you will now be asked to use your face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device,” reads an excerpt of a press release issued by the company.

The new security feature is meant to minimize the possibility of a colleague, housemate, or a complete stranger linking their device to your WhatsApp account when you’re away from your computer. What’s kinda strange though is that you won’t be able to use biometrics only and skip the QR code scanning to link a new device.

In light of the late Facebook policy fiasco, WhatsApp has stated that all biometric data stays on the phone and won’t be accessed or distributed to third parties. The biometric feature will arrive in “the coming weeks”, along with a redesign of WhatsApp Web for mobile.

