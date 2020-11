WhatsApp adds new filters for storage management

Settings / Storage and Data / Manage Storage









More importantly, thanks to the new filters, WhatsApp users can order files by size whenever they want to free up some space. A preview tool for media files is available as well, allowing users to see what they're deleting at a glance.



According to WhatsApp , the new update that adds the new filters for storage management is rolling out this week, so be patient if you don't see it yet on your phone.

One day after WhatsApp detailed the Disappearing Message feature , the social app is bringing yet another important improvement to its users: new filters for storage management. For those who are using smartphones with low storage, the new filters are going to be of great use.An update is now rolling out to Android users that will allow them to review, bulk delete items and free up space much easier than before. The update introduces a new design for the storage management tool, which can be found inAlso, whenever your phone's storage is getting close to being full, WhatsApp will notify you via a warning card in the Chats tab. You can even see how much of the disk is full thanks to the storage meter that's now sitting at the top of the screen.