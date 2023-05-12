Discover Samsung May 15th!
Trending:

WhatsApp test the ability to edit sent messages

Apps
1
WhatsApp test the ability to edit sent messages
WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has released a new beta version for Android - version 2.23.10.13. This latest update brings several new features and improvements to the app, including the ability to edit sent messages for some select users.

The key feature rolling out with this update would allow users to edit messages they have already sent. This feature has been highly requested by WhatsApp users for some time, as it would give them the ability to correct mistakes or clarify unclear messages that were perhaps sent accidentally.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature works by allowing users to tap on a sent message and select the "Edit" option from the top menu. They could then make changes to the message, and the edited version would be visible to all recipients of the original message.

However, there are some limitations to the feature - edited messages will still show a notification that they have been edited, and there will be a limit on how much time users have to edit their messages after they have been sent. The current time limit to edit a message is within 15 minutes of sending it and you cannot edit a message that you sent from a different device. Once edited, the message will show an "edited" label on it to notify other users that the message is no longer the original one.

Image Source - WABetaInfo - WhatsApp test the ability to edit sent messages
Image Source - WABetaInfo

Not all users enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta Program are currently able to test this feature, as it appears to be rolling out to only a certain amount of users, suggesting a staged rollout. Hopefully this won't take long to roll out to the stable version of WhatsApp, as I anticipate it would likely be welcomed by many users. However, it remains to be seen if and when the feature will become widely available to all.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless