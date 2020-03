WhatsApp to support multiple devices under one account and expiring messages

WhatsApp Messenger, owned by Facebook, is the world's top messaging app by monthly active users, according to



As we've recently reported, WhatsApp collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a coronavirus info hub, in an effort to help people through these unusual times, and donated $1 million to the International Fact-Checking Network. The latter's aim is to make sure everyone online, including WhatsApp users, are getting reliable and truthful information on the virus, among other subjects. As most people are required to remain at home, messaging apps are relied upon to stay in touch with the world. There is no confirmed date as to when the most popular messaging app will get the aforementioned features, but they are in the works. WhatsApp Messenger, owned by Facebook, is the world's top messaging app by monthly active users, according to Statista. It even takes the lead over Facebook's own Messenger app. With a variety of fun features, including multimedia support and group chats, it lets people stay connected while being cost-free, as messages are sent and received via the internet.

We've learned from WhatsApp fansite WABetainfo (via MSPoweruser ) that the convenience of using your WhatsApp account on multiple devices is finally to arrive soon. Of course, you will be sent a security notification when your account is accessed on a different device, as is the norm for most popular apps that promise to keep users and their messages secure.Another popular feature, self-destructing messages, is known to have been tested by WhatsApp for many months, and is also expected to come out in a future update. It will basically let users post a message that disappears forever after a predetermined period of time. Expiring messages have been quite popular for a while now, especially thanks to Snapchat.