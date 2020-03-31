WhatsApp to support multiple devices under one account and expiring messages
WhatsApp Messenger, owned by Facebook, is the world's top messaging app by monthly active users, according to Statista. It even takes the lead over Facebook's own Messenger app. With a variety of fun features, including multimedia support and group chats, it lets people stay connected while being cost-free, as messages are sent and received via the internet.
As we've recently reported, WhatsApp collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a coronavirus info hub, in an effort to help people through these unusual times, and donated $1 million to the International Fact-Checking Network. The latter's aim is to make sure everyone online, including WhatsApp users, are getting reliable and truthful information on the virus, among other subjects.
As most people are required to remain at home, messaging apps are relied upon to stay in touch with the world. There is no confirmed date as to when the most popular messaging app will get the aforementioned features, but they are in the works.