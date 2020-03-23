WhatsApp to reportedly provide a way for people to Google search text message contents
The feature is still a beta, but reportedly it will allow people to search for more context even in regards to a video, not only to text messages. Reportedly WhatsApp has been testing this functionality for a while now with its beta versions, previously offering the search possibility for a received image.
The search is performed via Google, and before searching the web, WhatsApp informs the user that the message will be uploaded to Google, as can be seen on these screenshots:
WhatsApp seems to have added a search icon next to Forwarded messages to directly search with the content of the forward on Google - fake messages that have been called out, usually show up on top.— SG (@shrinivassg) March 21, 2020
A WhatsApp spokesperson said that they are currently working on new features to help users find more information about messages that have been forwarded to them and the company is looking to roll the feature out globally in the near future.