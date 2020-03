WhatsApp to reportedly provide a way for people to Google search text message contents

WhatsApp seems to have added a search icon next to Forwarded messages to directly search with the content of the forward on Google - fake messages that have been called out, usually show up on top.



Decent move. pic.twitter.com/u0DFnaj2Bi — SG (@shrinivassg) March 21, 2020





We are all well aware of the current situation and with almost everyone forced to work from home and thus starting to use online means of communication more , tech companies are searching for better ways to help the public. One of the most important aspects of that is to ensure that the information distributed on their platforms is as reliable as possible. Facebook and Google, as well as other tech giants, have sought out partnerships with leading health organizations to provide news and information for their users.WhatsApp has also made efforts to make its platform better in these challenging times. The app is now offering a coronavirus info hub , in collaboration with the WHO.Now, TechCrunch reports that WhatsApp is working on another beneficial feature which will allow people to search the internet for the contents of a forwarded message they have received. This provides a possibility for fact-checking of content in the midst of all the circulating misinformation regarding COVID-19.The feature is still a beta, but reportedly it will allow people to search for more context even in regards to a video, not only to text messages. Reportedly WhatsApp has been testing this functionality for a while now with its beta versions, previously offering the search possibility for a received image.The search is performed via Google, and before searching the web, WhatsApp informs the user that the message will be uploaded to Google, as can be seen on these screenshots:A WhatsApp spokesperson said that they are currently working on new features to help users find more information about messages that have been forwarded to them and the company is looking to roll the feature out globally in the near future.