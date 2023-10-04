WhatsApp might get a new pinned messages feature and chat menu makeover
WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta and boasting over 2.7 billion users worldwide, continues its trend of frequent updates and feature enhancements. After the recent global launch of Channels and the news of the transition of the verified checkmark for Channels from green to blue in a future update, more updates are now on the horizon.
Users have control over the visibility duration of pinned messages, with options for 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. Additionally, users can dismiss a pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration expires. It's noteworthy that pinned messages are applicable not only in group chats but also in individual conversations, providing a means to highlight specific content in private chats.
In addition to the pinned messages feature, beta testers may observe a redesigned chat attachment menu. This updated menu maintains the process of sharing various types of content while presenting a clearer and more intuitive interface with the latest refinements.
WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp insights, has uncovered the latest features in the recent update (version 2.23.21.4) through the Google Play Beta Program. Among the additions are a pinned messages feature and a redesigned chat attachment menu. As of now, these features are available to a limited group of beta testers, with a gradual rollout to a wider audience expected over the next few weeks.
The pinned messages feature is designed to allow users to highlight specific messages by pinning them to the top of their chat conversations. This functionality aims to facilitate easier access to important or frequently referenced messages. While this feature was previously rumored during its development phase, it is now undergoing beta testing.
Both the pinned messages feature and the redesigned chat attachment menu are currently accessible to a limited group of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. These features are expected to roll out to a broader audience in the coming weeks.
