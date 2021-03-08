Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps App spotlight

WhatsApp is working on encrypted chat backups, disappearing photo feature

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 08, 2021, 10:36 AM
WhatsApp is working on encrypted chat backups, disappearing photo feature
We've got a bit of welcome news from a WhatsApp leak today, especially in this era of constant bombardment with news about data spills and app security breaches all over the place. 

"WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption," the independent but reliable source WABetaInfo claims in the Twitter leak. Apparently, WhatsApp is introducing a new password-protected chat backup feature on their messaging app. You can choose to lock any of your chats behind a password, and not even WhatsApp will have access to these private passwords. Upon reinstallation of WhatsApp, or installation on a new device, you will receive a password prompt to unlock your protected messages.


Although the chat database is already encrypted, the encryption does not extend to shared media, and according to WABetaInfo, the algorithm is reversible and not end-to-end encrypted.

The cloud-backup encryption feature should become available on a future update for both Android and iOS.



This is not the only security update news we've got from WhatsApp, however. A few days ago, it was revealed WhatsApp is also testing a function for sending messages which disappear after 24 hours, as well as self-destructing photos—Snapchat-style.

In order to use any of these features, though, you will have to agree to WhatsApp's new privacy policy before the May 15 deadline. Failing to do so will make you lose functionality of the app and all upcoming features. 




FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's next event might clash with the OnePlus 9 announcement
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 event date is now official, as is the Hasselblad camera tie-up
Popular stories
Tipster says Samsung will unveil two new watches earlier than expected; here's why it is rushing
Popular stories
The date of Google's next Pixel phone event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless