WhatsApp to increase group audio and video call limit in upcoming update
WhatsApp is in the process of upgrading its mobile apps with a couple of improvements that are meant to allow multiple users to participate in audio and video calls. WABetaInfo has learned that WhatsApp plans to extend group audio and video call limit on Android and iOS devices.
Currently, WhatsApp users can initiate group calls with up to 4 participants, but a future update will increase the number of participants that you can invite in a group call to at least 6. It's unclear what the final number will be, but we do know that WhatsApp will apply the same enhancements to the video call group feature.
Neither of these improvements is available in the beta version of WhatsApp yet, but they are evident in some strings of code discovered by WABetaInfo. The changes are expected to be implemented in both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, but we don't know when exactly they will be rolled out.