WhatsApp to increase group audio and video call limit in upcoming update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 17, 2020, 10:27 AM
The current global crisis has led to an increase in communication services usage, but it looks like they're able to cope with the demand for the time being. Even though it seems that there's enough bandwidth to accommodate the spike in usage, many of these services require improvements.

WhatsApp is in the process of upgrading its mobile apps with a couple of improvements that are meant to allow multiple users to participate in audio and video calls. WABetaInfo has learned that WhatsApp plans to extend group audio and video call limit on Android and iOS devices.

Currently, WhatsApp users can initiate group calls with up to 4 participants, but a future update will increase the number of participants that you can invite in a group call to at least 6. It's unclear what the final number will be, but we do know that WhatsApp will apply the same enhancements to the video call group feature.

Neither of these improvements is available in the beta version of WhatsApp yet, but they are evident in some strings of code discovered by WABetaInfo. The changes are expected to be implemented in both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, but we don't know when exactly they will be rolled out.

