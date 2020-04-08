Software updates Apps

New WhatsApp beta reveals a long-awaited advanced search option and more secure backups

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 08, 2020, 6:03 AM
New WhatsApp beta reveals a long-awaited advanced search option and more secure backups
Recently, WhatsApp has been getting a lot of features, most of which are related to the fight against the coronavirus misinformation spread. However, this time, the new features are not COVID-19 related. There is a new beta for WhatsApp Android that has been revealed and WABetaInfo reports that it is offering us some appealing functionalities.

Firstly, there is a feature referred to as “Advanced Search Mode” which will offer a possibility to easily search for media, such as photos, videos, GIFs, links and audio, as well as documents, in the messages. The search feature is still under development for Android users and already available in the beta for iOS, but there is no official information when it will be rolled out and if it will be available at all. However, it will be very helpful for people who have a lot of messages to filter in order to find that one link.

Here's how it may look:




Another feature in WhatsApp’s beta for Android is related to the automatic download. When enabled, which will be by default, the option will not automatically download frequently forwarded images, videos, documents and voice messages and will therefore help you save data.

Last but not least: here comes the more secure password-protected backup option. The feature to backup your chat history is already available for WhatsApp users and the data is saved to Google Drive, but with the new update, you will be able to protect your backups with a password. However, the password will not be stored on Google Drive, neither will it be synced to Facebook’s servers, so if you forget it, you won’t be able to access your data.



The aforementioned features are not available globally yet, they are a part of the beta version of WhatsApp. If you would like to test future versions of WhatsApp, you can register from this page on Google Play, even though, currently, the page says that no more testers are allowed at the time being.

Featured stories

These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless