WhatsApp for iOS remains without dark mode, but not for long

The iOS version of WhatsApp is one of the not so many popular apps that doesn't have a dark theme yet. Facebook delayed the release of this long-awaited feature for so long that we were not even sure it was still coming or not.But it looks like Facebook does plan to add a dark mode to WhatsApp for iOS, it's just that it takes the company a lot longer than anyone would have expected. Although we would have wanted this story to be about the new dark mode coming to WhatsApp, it's not.However, if you have access to WhatsApp beta builds on your iPhone, you'll be pleased to know that Facebook has started to test dark mode. 9to5mac reports users on Reddit posted screenshots of WhatsApp version 2.20.30.12, which brings the highly-anticipated feature.This specific version of WhatsApp for iOS is only available through Apple's TestFlight platform, and can only be tested on an iPhone. Also, the beta version will only be available for download to select testers.We have no idea how long it will take Facebook to bring dark theme to WhatsApp for iOS, but it shouldn't be long now that the feature is ready for public testing.