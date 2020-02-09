WhatsApp for iOS remains without dark mode, but not for long
However, if you have access to WhatsApp beta builds on your iPhone, you'll be pleased to know that Facebook has started to test dark mode. 9to5mac reports users on Reddit posted screenshots of WhatsApp version 2.20.30.12, which brings the highly-anticipated feature.
This specific version of WhatsApp for iOS is only available through Apple's TestFlight platform, and can only be tested on an iPhone. Also, the beta version will only be available for download to select testers.
We have no idea how long it will take Facebook to bring dark theme to WhatsApp for iOS, but it shouldn't be long now that the feature is ready for public testing.
