WhatsApp adds new "Last Seen" removal option
For a long time already, users of the messaging platform have had the option to turn off their "Last Seen" status for "Everyone," "Nobody," or only "My Contacts." This has certainly made the lives of many users easier, particularly those of us who like to take our sweet time reading and answering texts (without the person on the other end feeling all sorts of hurt or ignored).
Apart from being this specific with who can see your active status, WhatsApp is also extending the new privacy feature to allow you to choose who can see your profile photo, as well as your "About" status.
The upcoming privacy update was first discovered by WaBetaInfo, and although it hasn't been implemented by WhatsApp just yet, it will available on both the Android and iOS version of the app very soon.
Since we're already on the privacy topic, just in case you didn't know, WhatsApp allows you to remove "Read" receipts on both text and voice messages, too. To do this, tap the three dots on the top right edge of the WhatsApp screen, then go to > Settings > Account > Privacy, and then turn off "Read receipts." Once activated, of course, this limitation goes both ways as well.