Waze adds COVID-19-related data to maps as driving thins down

Waze is also partnering with WhyHunger and No Kid Hungry to add more than 30,000 emergency food distribution locations to the US map. There's also a new feature in the app that shows local businesses that offer drive-thru and curbside pickup options. You should already be able to see COVID-19 related info on Waze, as the company is rolling out the updates as we type. The team behind the navigation app turned to public agencies, partners, and communities to offer COVID-19-related information. More than 30,000 map editors from Waze's community around the world provided data about road closures, red zones, checkpoints, and traffic congestion. The company has created a COVID-19 landing page that allows people and organizations to submit critical information on the locations of medical testing centers, emergency food distribution centers, and road closures.

People don't go anywhere these days, and data from the Google-owned app Waze confirms it. There's not much driving happening when a lockdown is in place, but when people do get behind the wheel, they're most likely taking care of important business. And when you have to get from point A to B as fast as possible, any help is appreciated. Waze knows this and wants to help drivers reach their destination fast and trouble-free, Engadget reports