Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here

The Huawei P40 series launch was planned to happen in Paris, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will instead be an online-only event. As for the phones, it's easy to get excited as they are reportedly going to feature cutting-edge specs.The P40 Pro is rumored to boast a 6.6" OLED display with super-thin bezels and quad-curved edges, the latter never before seen on a smartphone. That means a larger screen, yet a phone of the same size as the P30 Pro . The impressive camera setup will feature four sensors headed by a 50MP main camera and a 40MP ultra-wide camera capable of 4K video recording with autofocus. Other leaked specs suggest 8GB of RAM and 40W fast wireless charging The smaller P40 is to feature a 6.1" OLED screen with flat edges, a 50MP main camera but without optical image stabilization, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto with 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom.