Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here

On March 26th at 6:00 am PT (9:00 am ET) Huawei is going to unveil the new Huawei P40 series to the public. We recently covered a series of P40 and P40 Pro 5G leaks that gave us a clear idea of what to expect. Anyone excited for the upcoming flagships can watch the event live on YouTube.

The Huawei P40 series launch was planned to happen in Paris, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will instead be an online-only event. As for the phones, it's easy to get excited as they are reportedly going to feature cutting-edge specs.

The P40 Pro is rumored to boast a 6.6" OLED display with super-thin bezels and quad-curved edges, the latter never before seen on a smartphone. That means a larger screen, yet a phone of the same size as the P30 Pro. The impressive camera setup will feature four sensors headed by a 50MP main camera and a 40MP ultra-wide camera capable of 4K video recording with autofocus. Other leaked specs suggest 8GB of RAM and 40W fast wireless charging.

The smaller P40 is to feature a 6.1" OLED screen with flat edges, a 50MP main camera but without optical image stabilization, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto with 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom.

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.6 inches
    2640 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4200 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Emotion UI

