Warped Kart Racers hits Apple Arcade, get ready for some wild races

Developer Electric Square announced earlier this month its next game, Warped Kart Racers will be released on Apple Arcade in May. True to its promise, the studio unleashed the wildly popular characters from hit animated shows American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites, on iOS.

Players can step into the shoes of beloved characters such Francine, Stan, Peter, Hank, Dale, Jesse, Hayley, and Stewie and take part in wild races with their friends and family. The over-the-top kart racer features a lineup of 20 available racers, which are available in both solo and multiplayer modes.

Fans of the animated series will probably recognize some of the iconic locations in the game, which have now been turned into racetracks. At launch, Warped Kart Racers features 16 maps drawn from fan-favorite episodes, an extensive single player campaign, and multiplayer support for up to 8 players.



In other news, Gear.Club Stradale, a high-profile Apple Arcade title released back in April, has just kicked off the Super Carta in-game event, where players can win a McLaren 570S if their club completes 100% of the Carta. Far from being the perfect racers out there, Gear.Club Stradale does offer an interesting take on the arcade racing formula, albeit with a little bit too much focus on grinding.




