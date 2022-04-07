All games coming to Apple Arcade in April

Gear.Club Stradale – launching April 8

– launching April 8 Moonshot – A Journey Home – launching April 22

– launching April 22 Sonic Dash+ - launching April 8

- launching April 8 Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ - launching April 15

- launching April 15 Construction Simulator 2+ - launching April 15

- launching April 15 Prune+ - launching April 29









Moonshoot – A Journey Home is a physics-based puzzle game set in a mysterious universe featuring a unique and heartwarming story. The game blends fun slingshot gameplay mechanics and challenging platforming puzzles, as players must overcome planets gravity fields and avoid dangerous traps like black hole, aliens, and other strange space phenomena in their quest back to Mother Earth.



The other four games coming to Apple Arcade this month are well-known titles that have proven to be popular among mobile gamers. They have been added new features and improvements, and had their in-app purchases or prices removed to make them suitable for Apple Arcade.



Sonic Dash+ is the most complete version of Sonic the Hedgehog’s first endless runner, which was released back in 2013. The enhanced version of the game comes with many features requested by fans, including leaderboards.



Next in line, Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 is arguably one of the most realistic and playable snooker and pool games available on mobile devices. The game features fully textured game environments and full 3D body physics. Not to mention that the game can easily accommodate both casual and serious gamers.









Construction Simulator 2+ is exactly what the name suggests: a game where players build their own construction company and learn to operate more than 40 original licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Meiller Kipper, Kenworth, and Mack Trucks. The follow-up of the popular Construction Simulator 2014 takes players to the United States with much-requested road construction and a wide range of jobs with construction vehicles to match.



Last but not least, Prune+ can be easily categorized as a relaxation game. Developed by Joel McDonald, the game is a love letter to trees, as players must grow and shape trees into unique pieces of art while avoiding various obstacles. All this can be done using swipes. More importantly, the game features a beautiful, minimalist art, meditative music, and a simple interface to provide players with a relaxing experience.









With over 200 games available, Apple Arcade is getting new titles on a weekly basis. The catalog is packed with incredibly fun games, including “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition,” “LEGO Brawls,” “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “Crossy Road Castle,” “Mini Motorways,” and “Angry Birds Reloaded.” You can join Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial available to test it out.

