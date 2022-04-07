All games coming to Apple Arcade in April

All games coming to Apple Arcade in April0
The highlights of this month’s Apple Arcade lineup are two exciting Arcade Originals titles: Gear.Club Stradale and Moonshot – A Journey Home. The other four games joining Apple Arcade this month are enhanced versions of Sonic Dash, Pro Snooker & Pool 2022, Construction Simulator 2, and Prune. To differentiate them from the original games that are available on the App Store, all these four games have a “+” at the end of their names.
Now, as to when these games will actually be available to play for Apple Arcade subscribers, here is the official timeline:
- Gear.Club Stradale – launching April 8
- Moonshot – A Journey Home – launching April 22
- Sonic Dash+ - launching April 8
- Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ - launching April 15
- Construction Simulator 2+ - launching April 15
- Prune+ - launching April 29
The follow-up to Gear.Club Unlimited 2, a game that debuted four years ago, Gear. Club Stradale is in a league of its own. Dubbed as a social racing game that lets players and five of their friends get behind the wheel of supercars from some of the most iconic car manufacturers. The game is set in the idyllic region of Tuscany, Italy, as players move into their own villa to create or join a club which allows them to participate in club races and events.
Bugatti, Porsche and McLaren are just some of the cars that players will be able to drive in Gear.Club Stradale while they try to make their club shine and collect rewards in the Carta Stradale race mode. Another mode lets players go head-to-head with their friends in the same club to determine who is the Carta Champion.
Moonshoot – A Journey Home is a physics-based puzzle game set in a mysterious universe featuring a unique and heartwarming story. The game blends fun slingshot gameplay mechanics and challenging platforming puzzles, as players must overcome planets gravity fields and avoid dangerous traps like black hole, aliens, and other strange space phenomena in their quest back to Mother Earth.
The other four games coming to Apple Arcade this month are well-known titles that have proven to be popular among mobile gamers. They have been added new features and improvements, and had their in-app purchases or prices removed to make them suitable for Apple Arcade.
Sonic Dash+ is the most complete version of Sonic the Hedgehog’s first endless runner, which was released back in 2013. The enhanced version of the game comes with many features requested by fans, including leaderboards.
Next in line, Pro Snooker & Pool 2022 is arguably one of the most realistic and playable snooker and pool games available on mobile devices. The game features fully textured game environments and full 3D body physics. Not to mention that the game can easily accommodate both casual and serious gamers.
Construction Simulator 2+ is exactly what the name suggests: a game where players build their own construction company and learn to operate more than 40 original licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Meiller Kipper, Kenworth, and Mack Trucks. The follow-up of the popular Construction Simulator 2014 takes players to the United States with much-requested road construction and a wide range of jobs with construction vehicles to match.
Last but not least, Prune+ can be easily categorized as a relaxation game. Developed by Joel McDonald, the game is a love letter to trees, as players must grow and shape trees into unique pieces of art while avoiding various obstacles. All this can be done using swipes. More importantly, the game features a beautiful, minimalist art, meditative music, and a simple interface to provide players with a relaxing experience.
With over 200 games available, Apple Arcade is getting new titles on a weekly basis. The catalog is packed with incredibly fun games, including “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition,” “LEGO Brawls,” “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “Crossy Road Castle,” “Mini Motorways,” and “Angry Birds Reloaded.” You can join Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial available to test it out.
