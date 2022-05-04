All games coming to Apple Arcade in May 2022

innovative physics-based 3D gameplay

... and two award-winning games

Apart from the two Apple Originals games, two other award-winning games that many of you probably already heard of: Goat Simulator and Pro Darts 2022. Both games have been specifically tailored for Apple Arcade, so they won’t include any in-app purchases or gated content.Although it almost started as a meme game, Goat Simulator has become a role-model for many developers for its huge market success. Goat Simulator+ is all about causing as much destruction as possible as a goat. Yes, you’ll be taking the role of a mischievous goat and roam free causing and unleashing chaos across three levels: Goatville, Goat City Bay, and Buck to School.The more mayhem and chaos you create, the more points you’ll be earning. Goat Simulator+ is a game that challenges you to wreck as much stuff in the virtual towns as possible, and it even rewards you for that. Developed by Coffee Stain Malmo, Goat Simulator+ will be coming to Apple Arcade on May 13.Last but not least, Apple announced the fourth game launching on its premium gaming service is Pro Darts 2022+. The name of the game tells you everything you need to know, but just for good measure, here are some extra details that might make you more interested in the sports title.Obviously, this is a darts game with fully textured 3D game environments, so you could say that it offers a premium experience. It features specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, as well as millions of possible dart component combinations. The game benefits from a simple “swipe to throw” interface combined with a rather unique “player assist” adjustable system, which makes the game equally entertaining for both veterans and novices.Developed by iWare Designs, Pro Darts 2022+ is slated for a May 27 release on Apple Arcade, so if you’re into darts, don’t sleep on this game, it feels like a pretty immersive experience.