All games coming to Apple Arcade in May 2022
Apple Arcade has grown a lot in the last several months as more games join the giant’s premium subscription gaming service. With over 200 titles available to play for just $4.99 per month, Apple Arcade is great bang for the back if you’re into mobile gaming and own an iPhone or iPad.
Of course, if you’re playing in the other team, Google has a similar service, Play Pass, which offers access to even more games and apps for the same price.
First off, Badland Party is one of the two Apple Originals coming to Apple Arcade this month. The game will launch on May 6 and it’s the next installment in the critically acclaimed Badland and Badland 2 series. Just like the previous titles, Badland Party is an atmospheric side-scrolling platformer, featuring gorgeous graphics.
The game promises “innovative physics-based 3D gameplay” and improved visuals. Badland Party’s levels have been designed to be played solo or in both local and online multiplayer modes, with up to four players. If you’ve played any of the previous games, you’ll probably love Badland Party too.
The next Apple Originals game joining the premium gaming service in May is Warped Kart Racers. Coming to Apple Arcade on May 20, this is a kart racing game with a twist. Featuring famous characters from 20th Television’s hit animated series like American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites, Warped Kart Racers lets players take the role of any of the 20 available racers for the ultimate kart racing experience.
Apart from the two Apple Originals games, two other award-winning games that many of you probably already heard of: Goat Simulator and Pro Darts 2022. Both games have been specifically tailored for Apple Arcade, so they won’t include any in-app purchases or gated content.
Although it almost started as a meme game, Goat Simulator has become a role-model for many developers for its huge market success. Goat Simulator+ is all about causing as much destruction as possible as a goat. Yes, you’ll be taking the role of a mischievous goat and roam free causing and unleashing chaos across three levels: Goatville, Goat City Bay, and Buck to School.
The more mayhem and chaos you create, the more points you’ll be earning. Goat Simulator+ is a game that challenges you to wreck as much stuff in the virtual towns as possible, and it even rewards you for that. Developed by Coffee Stain Malmo, Goat Simulator+ will be coming to Apple Arcade on May 13.
Last but not least, Apple announced the fourth game launching on its premium gaming service is Pro Darts 2022+. The name of the game tells you everything you need to know, but just for good measure, here are some extra details that might make you more interested in the sports title.
Obviously, this is a darts game with fully textured 3D game environments, so you could say that it offers a premium experience. It features specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, as well as millions of possible dart component combinations. The game benefits from a simple “swipe to throw” interface combined with a rather unique “player assist” adjustable system, which makes the game equally entertaining for both veterans and novices.
This month Apple Arcade gains fewer titles than it did in April. Still, Apple service was always about quality, not quantity (at least we’d like to think so). Four games will be added to Apple’s premium gaming service in May, each belonging to a different game genre.
Two Apple Originals games
Additionally, developer Electric Square announced that Warped Kart Racers will feature 16 maps drawn from fan-favorite episodes. The game will include a pretty massive single player campaign, as well as multiplayer support for up to 8-player matches.
... and two award-winning games
Developed by iWare Designs, Pro Darts 2022+ is slated for a May 27 release on Apple Arcade, so if you’re into darts, don’t sleep on this game, it feels like a pretty immersive experience.
