Walmart will launch its first Android TV Stick

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 16, 2021, 7:29 AM
Walmart will launch its first Android TV Stick
Walmart is going to release an Android TV stick under its in-house brand name Onn. The Onn 2K Streaming Stick showed up in an FCC listing. Walmart’s TV stick will probably have an affordable price. Similar devices like the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K streaming, which is priced at $49.99, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa, which is priced at $39.99, are also affordable, but the new Onn-branded TV stick could be even cheaper.

TV sticks are plug-in TV devices that turn every television into a Smart TV. There have been plenty of brands releasing TV sticks over the years like Roku, Google, Amazon and Xiaomi. The TV accessory has always been accessible in price and easy to use.


Android Central reports that the Onn-branded TV accessory will run Android TV, support 1080p video streaming and include a remote. The device itself is nothing special in terms of design. The remote will feature dedicated Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and HBO Max buttons. A Google Assistant button is also present on the remote of the new TV stick. The remote also has an interesting choice of color - white.

In the box, the Onn 2K Streaming Stick will also include a USB Cable, Power Adapter and an HDMI Extension Cable.

The Onn brand also offers TVs, tablets, sound systems, headphones, laptops and tech accessories. The Walmart-owned brand focuses on accessible, budget-friendly devices sold exclusively in the company’s stores.

The Onn 2K Streaming Stick should be released soon.

