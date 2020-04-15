WHO launches Facebook Messenger chatbot that can inform you on COVID-19
After messaging WHO here, and choosing a preferred language, Facebook Messenger users can then select a number of COVID-19 topics to learn more about, such as the latest numbers of infected people, how to protect yourself during the pandemic, news, and more.
Facebook notes that WHO will be leveraging Messenger's reach to more than 1.3 billion monthly users, who can now take advantage of this simple, helpful service. The company also points out that in regions most affected by COVID-19, use of Facebook's apps has increased by over 50%.
Reliance on the internet has understandably increased over the last few months, with streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now and Disney+ seeing spikes in subscription rates, due to many turning to online entertainment to pass the time.
With the increased traffic on the web, however, comes the possibility of slow downs and reduced web stability due to network congestion. In late March, Facebook and Instagram lowered their video quality, with YouTube to follow suit, lowering theirs to standard definition, in an effort to decrease their internet footprint, so that the internet remains stable and accessible, as it's needed more than ever.