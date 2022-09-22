Verizon relaunches Total Wireless prepaid carrier, new plans incoming

Total by Verizon represents our strategy to serve the entire market with a portfolio of brands that match every customer’s need, no matter where they are. The unmatched distribution along with our unparalleled network and incredible plan perks will disrupt the prepaid market and speak directly to the broad value-conscious segment and their unique preferences









The new plans customers can get from Total by Verizon start at only $30, with $40, $50, and $60 rate plans that include the option to add up to four additional lines for just $35 per line. Also, eligible customers will have some lease-to-own device options at their disposal. The most expensive Total by Verizon plan, offered at $60, includes not just 5G network access, unlimited talk, as well as text and data, but also 20GB of hotspot data, international talk and text to 69 countries and a Disney+ subscription.