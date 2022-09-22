Verizon relaunches Total Wireless prepaid carrier, new plans incoming
Verizon acquired TracFone Wireless back in November and promised to continue to support the carrier’s subscribers for three years after the deal closes and offer them subsidized 5G service. Since both Straight Talk and Total Wireless were owned by TracFrone Wireless, they were part of the deal too.
Earlier this week, Verizon announced the relaunch of one of the carriers previously owned by TracFone Wireless, Total Wireless. The relaunch of the prepaid wireless brand involves not just new services, but also a new name.
Total by Verizon is the name of the new prepaid carrier now running on Verizon’s LTE and 5G networks. The new offering includes unlimited talk, text and data, as well as various promotions from Disney+. A new option for those who want to avoid contracts, Total by Verizon will be available at more than 50,000 retail locations, including Walmart, Target and Dollar General, exclusive retail stores, as well as online.
“Total by Verizon represents our strategy to serve the entire market with a portfolio of brands that match every customer’s need, no matter where they are. The unmatched distribution along with our unparalleled network and incredible plan perks will disrupt the prepaid market and speak directly to the broad value-conscious segment and their unique preferences,” said Manon Brouillette, Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.
The new plans customers can get from Total by Verizon start at only $30, with $40, $50, and $60 rate plans that include the option to add up to four additional lines for just $35 per line. Also, eligible customers will have some lease-to-own device options at their disposal.
The most expensive Total by Verizon plan, offered at $60, includes not just 5G network access, unlimited talk, as well as text and data, but also 20GB of hotspot data, international talk and text to 69 countries and a Disney+ subscription.
