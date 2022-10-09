Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
- Galaxy S20: SP1A.210812.016.G981VSQU3FVZI5
- Galaxy S20+: SP1A.210812.016.G986USQU3FVI5
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G988USQU3FVI5
- Galaxy S20 FE: SP1A.210812.016.G781VSQS7FVI1
- Galaxy S21 FE: SP1A.210812.016.G990USQS4CVI3
- Galaxy S21 FE (2022): SP1A.210812.016.G990U2SQS2CVI3
- Galaxy Note 20: SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS3FVI7
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.N985USQS3FVI7
- Galaxy Tab S7: SP2A.220305.013.T878USQU2CVI3
- Galaxy Tab S7+: SP2A.220305.013.T978USQU2CVI3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2HVI8
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: SP2A.220305.013.F936USQU1AVIG
Some of this doesn't make sense. For example, the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are all receiving the October Android security patch. There is nothing odd about that because, after all, it is October. But while the Galaxy S20 line is receiving the September update, surprisingly the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is too. And considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the top-selling foldables in the world, it seems a little odd that this particular model has a security patch that is a month behind when the two-year-old Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a security patch that is up to date.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Besides the security patch, the update includes some bug exterminations including one that has prevented several Samsung Galaxy devices from sending or receiving text messages. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets are receiving a software update which includes a taskbar, an improved split screen, and more.
To update your Samsung Galaxy handset or tablet on Verizon, go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates. If there is an update available, you'll see a prompt that says Download now. Before you even start the updating process, Verizon says that you should find a strong Verizon signal to hook up to or connect to a Wi-Fi network. Also, make sure that your battery is fully charged before you start updating your Samsung Galaxy device.
