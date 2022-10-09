Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
 If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:

  • Galaxy S20: SP1A.210812.016.G981VSQU3FVZI5
  • Galaxy S20+: SP1A.210812.016.G986USQU3FVI5
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G988USQU3FVI5
  • Galaxy S20 FE: SP1A.210812.016.G781VSQS7FVI1
  • Galaxy S21 FE: SP1A.210812.016.G990USQS4CVI3
  • Galaxy S21 FE (2022): SP1A.210812.016.G990U2SQS2CVI3
  • Galaxy Note 20: SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS3FVI7
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.N985USQS3FVI7
  • Galaxy Tab S7: SP2A.220305.013.T878USQU2CVI3
  • Galaxy Tab S7+: SP2A.220305.013.T978USQU2CVI3
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2: SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2HVI8
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4: SP2A.220305.013.F936USQU1AVIG

Some of this doesn't make sense. For example, the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are all receiving the October Android security patch. There is nothing odd about that because, after all, it is October. But while the Galaxy S20 line is receiving the September update, surprisingly the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is too. And considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the top-selling foldables in the world, it seems a little odd that this particular model has a security patch that is a month behind when the two-year-old Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a security patch that is up to date.

Besides the security patch, the update includes some bug exterminations including one that has prevented several Samsung Galaxy devices from sending or receiving text messages. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets are receiving a software update which includes a taskbar, an improved split screen, and more.

To update your Samsung Galaxy handset or tablet on Verizon, go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates. If there is an update available, you'll see a prompt that says Download now. Before you even start the updating process, Verizon says that you should find a strong Verizon signal to hook up to or connect to a Wi-Fi network. Also, make sure that your battery is fully charged before you start updating your Samsung Galaxy device.
Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4
GPS platform and other factors lead a driver to his death
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry
U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support
In weeks, both Surface Duo models could get Android 12L with a Windows 11-based skin
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
