Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

Galaxy S20: SP1A.210812.016.G981VSQU3FVZI5

Galaxy S20+: SP1A.210812.016.G986USQU3FVI5

Galaxy S20 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G988USQU3FVI5

Galaxy S20 FE: SP1A.210812.016.G781VSQS7FVI1

Galaxy S21 FE: SP1A.210812.016.G990USQS4CVI3

Galaxy S21 FE (2022): SP1A.210812.016.G990U2SQS2CVI3

Galaxy Note 20: SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS3FVI7

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.N985USQS3FVI7

Galaxy Tab S7: SP2A.220305.013.T878USQU2CVI3

Galaxy Tab S7+: SP2A.220305.013.T978USQU2CVI3

Galaxy Z Fold 2: SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2HVI8

Galaxy Z Fold 4: SP2A.220305.013.F936USQU1AVIG





Some of this doesn't make sense. For example, the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are all receiving the October Android security patch. There is nothing odd about that because, after all, it is October. But while the Galaxy S20 line is receiving the September update, surprisingly the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is too. And considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the top-selling foldables in the world, it seems a little odd that this particular model has a security patch that is a month behind when the two-year-old Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a security patch that is up to date.





Besides the security patch, the update includes some bug exterminations including one that has prevented several Samsung Galaxy devices from sending or receiving text messages. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets are receiving a software update which includes a taskbar, an improved split screen, and more.





