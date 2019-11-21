Verizon to preload Snapchat on some of its 5G smartphones
On the other hand, Snap is expected to develop new AR features and experiences in collaboration with Verizon. The partnership announced today will also include premium sponsorship placements within Snap Originals video series.
Ultimately, the companies plan to offer customers different activations at many of Verizon's key marketing moments and throughout the Snapchat advertising platform. It remains to be seen whether or not customers will appreciate what both companies present as benefits.
