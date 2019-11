Verizon to preload Snapchat on some of its 5G smartphones

Verizon and Snap Inc. have just announced they have teamed up to leverage the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband technology to support the social network's AR (augmented reality), visual communications, and content experiences.The companies are now “official 5G innovation partners” and plan to take advantage of each other's technologies to create new experiences for customers. In that regard, select 5G smartphones sold by Verizon will come preloaded with Snapchat and provide exclusive offers through various programs like Verizon Up.On the other hand, Snap is expected to develop new AR features and experiences in collaboration with Verizon. The partnership announced today will also include premium sponsorship placements within Snap Originals video series.Ultimately, the companies plan to offer customers different activations at many of Verizon's key marketing moments and throughout the Snapchat advertising platform. It remains to be seen whether or not customers will appreciate what both companies present as benefits.