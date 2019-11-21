Verizon Android Apps 5G

Verizon to preload Snapchat on some of its 5G smartphones

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 21, 2019, 5:19 PM
Verizon to preload Snapchat on some of its 5G smartphones
Verizon and Snap Inc. have just announced they have teamed up to leverage the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband technology to support the social network's AR (augmented reality), visual communications, and content experiences.

The companies are now “official 5G innovation partners” and plan to take advantage of each other's technologies to create new experiences for customers. In that regard, select 5G smartphones sold by Verizon will come preloaded with Snapchat and provide exclusive offers through various programs like Verizon Up.

On the other hand, Snap is expected to develop new AR features and experiences in collaboration with Verizon. The partnership announced today will also include premium sponsorship placements within Snap Originals video series.

Ultimately, the companies plan to offer customers different activations at many of Verizon's key marketing moments and throughout the Snapchat advertising platform. It remains to be seen whether or not customers will appreciate what both companies present as benefits.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S-11-could-include-90Hz-refresh-rate
Hidden menu hints at 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy S11
Samsung-Galaxy-A71-design-renders-leak
Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-confirmed-december-launch-rumored
Key Galaxy S10 Lite specs confirmed by the FCC ahead of probable December launch
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Galaxy-S11-series-battery-life-tech
Revealed: the secret behind Galaxy S11's rumored longer battery life
OnePlus-8-Pro-design-leak-fourth-camera
This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
oneplus-7-pro-6t-discount-black-friday-deals
Substantial OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T discounts now available as part of Black Friday sale

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.