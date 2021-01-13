Verizon's BOGO deal can score you a free Google Pixel 5
The Big Red now offers the Google Pixel 5 for free, but only if you buy one first. The BOGO (buy-one-get-one) deal is now live on Verizon's website and it's available for both color versions: Just Black and Sage.
On top of that, if you order the smartphone online, you'll get $20 off the $40 activation fee. The online offer includes orders with in-store pickup and same-day delivery. Also, you can use the My Verizon app to take advantage of the Pixel 5 BOGO offer if you don't want to visit Verizon's website.
The Pixel 5 is more of a mid-range device rather than a flagship. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, it sports a 6-inch FHD+ display and a decent 4,000 mAh battery. For more details on the smartphone, you can check out our full Pixel 5 review.