Verizon's BOGO deal can score you a free Google Pixel 5

Cosmin Vasile
Jan 13, 2021, 10:38 AM
Is it worth buying a Pixel 5 in 2021? If you can't answer this question yourself, be sure to check out our recent article that highlights the cons and pros of getting one this year. Anyway, we're here to tell you that if you've decided to go for Google's flagship smartphone, Verizon has a very good deal on the Pixel 5.

The Big Red now offers the Google Pixel 5 for free, but only if you buy one first. The BOGO (buy-one-get-one) deal is now live on Verizon's website and it's available for both color versions: Just Black and Sage.

On top of that, if you order the smartphone online, you'll get $20 off the $40 activation fee. The online offer includes orders with in-store pickup and same-day delivery. Also, you can use the My Verizon app to take advantage of the Pixel 5 BOGO offer if you don't want to visit Verizon's website.

The Pixel 5 is more of a mid-range device rather than a flagship. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, it sports a 6-inch FHD+ display and a decent 4,000 mAh battery. For more details on the smartphone, you can check out our full Pixel 5 review.

