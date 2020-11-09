Verizon's new smartwatch features Marvel and Star Wars characters
It comes with iconic characters like Elsa from Disney's Frozen and the Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, but additional characters will be added over time via updates. All characters are fully animated to offer kids an interactive experience.
Just like many other similar gadgets, the GizmoWatch can receive phone calls from up to 10 numbers. Last but not least, the smartwatch comes with an SOS button that children can use to reach a designated emergency contact.
Verizon's new GizmoWatch Disney Edition will be available for purchase for $200, plus a $10 monthly fee, starting November 12. Customers who pre-order the smartwatch will get $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone.