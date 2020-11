Verizon's new smartwatch features Marvel and Star Wars characters

Before you get too hyped, Verizon 's new GizmoWatch is just another gizmo for kids. The new smartwatch features Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters, but also some decent specs that actually make it useful.First off, the GizmoWatch comes with a front-facing camera that allows users to send video and picture messages to up to 10 trusted contacts. On top of that, the smartwatch features 4G LTE support.It comes with iconic characters like Elsa from Disney's Frozen and the Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, but additional characters will be added over time via updates. All characters are fully animated to offer kids an interactive experience.The GizmoWatch Disney Edition features easy-to-use parental controls, reminders, and a built-in GPS locator. Also, thanks to the GizmoHub app, parents will be able to easily locate their children, as the app notifies them when the kids are trying to leave a predetermined safety zone.Just like many other similar gadgets, the GizmoWatch can receive phone calls from up to 10 numbers. Last but not least, the smartwatch comes with an SOS button that children can use to reach a designated emergency contact. Verizon's new GizmoWatch Disney Edition will be available for purchase for $200, plus a $10 monthly fee, starting November 12. Customers who pre-order the smartwatch will get $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone.