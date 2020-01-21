Verizon Fios is looking for new customers, so it offers lots of freebies from Google
To get everything listed above, you'll have to choose one of the Fios Gigabit packages that start at $80 per month. On top of that, new Mix & Match on Fios subscribers who choose Gigabit will receive a new, much better Fios Home Router.
Keep in mind that the promotional offer will be available starting from January 29, so don't subscribe to Verizon Fios until then if you're planning. It's also worth mentioning that at the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged by Google $9.99 per month.
