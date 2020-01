Verizon Fios is looking for new customers, so it offers lots of freebies from Google

Verizon has just announced that it has teamed up with Google to offer every new Fios customer a brand new Stadia Premiere Edition for free. According to Verizon, “Fios is the perfect platform for gamers,” so the freebie given away hasn't been chosen randomly. We're not sure Stadia is as good as Google claims, especially now that Microsoft has added lots of games to Project xCloud.But a freebie is a freebie, so if you're willing to become a Verizon Fios customers, here is what you'll get. First off, it's the Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a controller, a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in up to 4K/60fps, and a Google Chromecast Ultra.To get everything listed above, you'll have to choose one of the Fios Gigabit packages that start at $80 per month. On top of that, new Mix & Match on Fios subscribers who choose Gigabit will receive a new, much better Fios Home Router.Keep in mind that the promotional offer will be available starting from January 29, so don't subscribe to Verizon Fios until then if you're planning. It's also worth mentioning that at the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged by Google $9.99 per month.