Verizon 5G Home Internet expands to new locations in the US

Verizon's 5G Home Internet service is already live in more than two dozen locations across the United States, but that's no reason not to expand its availability to additional regions. As it happens, Verizon has just announced
that its 5G Home Internet service has arrived in more cities.
Starting this weekend, customers in parts of Milwaukee and Tampa can sign up for 5G Home Internet, which promises to offer max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. It's important to mention that typical upload speeds can reach around 50 Mbps.
For those unaware, Verizon's 5G
Home Internet has no data limits and no throttling. As far as the price goes, you'll be paying $50 per month if you're a Verizon customer with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 per month if don't have that.
Furthermore, those who sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet will receive a free Stream TV device that the Discovery+ streaming service for 12 months completely free. This specific deal is only available for new customers though.
With the addition of the two cities, Verizon
5G Home Internet service is available in 30 locations in the United States: Arlington, TX, Anaheim, CA, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Omaha, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis, St. Paul, and Tampa.