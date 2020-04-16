iOS Apple Software updates

Users will no longer be able to downgrade to Apple iOS 13.4 after iOS 13.4.1 update

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 16, 2020, 2:44 AM
Users will no longer be able to downgrade to Apple iOS 13.4 after iOS 13.4.1 update
Recently, Apple released the newest iOS 13.4.1 for iPhones and iPads, which included several fixes for bugs, as well as brought several smaller improvements to the operating system.

Bugs, that were fixed with the new update, included an issue when FaceTime-calling an older iPhone device and a small Bluetooth issue, where some users were unable to select Bluetooth from the quick actions menu in Settings. Additionally, there was a problem with the flashlight on the newest iPad Pro that sometimes failed to activate from the Control Center or when the device was locked.

Now, AppleInsider reports that the older iOS 13.4 will no longer be code-signed, meaning that users will not be able to downgrade to it, which includes downloading it as well as installing it on their iPhones. This is a normal practice in Apple as it routinely stops signing older code soon after the release of a new iOS built.

This is done partly to protect users from hackers who would want to take advantage of newly discovered vulnerabilities in older code. Additionally, apart from security, this move assures iPhone users are up-to-date with the latest version of the operating system and they get to have all the new features added with the software.

The previous iOS 13.4 was a major update, allowing people to share folders on iCloud, redesigning the Mail app, delivering new Memoji stickers and additionally, adding cursor support for iPadOS.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless