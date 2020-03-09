Update allows enrolling Google security keys on more devices

These days account security is very important, especially in the workplace. Two-factor authentication has been around for years and is known to be a more secure way to protect your account than just a regular password.
Security keys, the strongest form of two-step verification, are becoming more and more popular as means of additional protection, particularly in enterprises. This technology helps prevent phishing and hijacking of accounts by providing cryptographic proof that users are interacting with the legitimate service that they originally registered the key with.
Now, Engadget reports
that Google is making it possible for security keys to be enrolled using both Chrome on Android (running Android 7 or later) and Safari (version 13.0.4 or later) on Macs. The feature is available for all G Suite and Cloud Identity customers
. Additionally, it will work for security keys registered independently, as well as those registered via the Advanced Protection Program for enterprises.
Enrolling security key on Chrome on mobile devices
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):