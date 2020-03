Update allows enrolling Google security keys on more devices

These days account security is very important, especially in the workplace. Two-factor authentication has been around for years and is known to be a more secure way to protect your account than just a regular password.Security keys, the strongest form of two-step verification, are becoming more and more popular as means of additional protection, particularly in enterprises. This technology helps prevent phishing and hijacking of accounts by providing cryptographic proof that users are interacting with the legitimate service that they originally registered the key with.Now, Engadget reports that Google is making it possible for security keys to be enrolled using both Chrome on Android (running Android 7 or later) and Safari (version 13.0.4 or later) on Macs. The feature is available for all G Suite and Cloud Identity customers . Additionally, it will work for security keys registered independently, as well as those registered via the Advanced Protection Program for enterprises.