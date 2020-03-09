Apple Android Apps Google

Update allows enrolling Google security keys on more devices

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 09, 2020, 10:20 AM
Update allows enrolling Google security keys on more devices
These days account security is very important, especially in the workplace. Two-factor authentication has been around for years and is known to be a more secure way to protect your account than just a regular password.

Security keys, the strongest form of two-step verification, are becoming more and more popular as means of additional protection, particularly in enterprises. This technology helps prevent phishing and hijacking of accounts by providing cryptographic proof that users are interacting with the legitimate service that they originally registered the key with.

Now, Engadget reports that Google is making it possible for security keys to be enrolled using both Chrome on Android (running Android 7 or later) and Safari (version 13.0.4 or later) on Macs. The feature is available for all G Suite and Cloud Identity customers. Additionally, it will work for security keys registered independently, as well as those registered via the Advanced Protection Program for enterprises.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless