Upcoming T-Mobile offer includes a discount for all postpaid customers and a free device

T-Mobile has already announced some wonderful holiday deals that can get you new smartphones and watches for free and discounts on new lines and apparently, the carrier is not done yet and could announce a new deal shortly.





According to internal documents seen by The Mobile Report , the new promo will take $20 off high-speed internet if you activate a new home internet line. The best part of the deal is that it's not limited to those on premium plans as all postpaid customers and business customers with 12 lines or less are eligible for it. Even subscribers on really old plans such as ONE and Simple Choice can take advantage of the deal.





After a discount of $20 on high-speed internet, the monthly bill will be reduced from $50 to $30. You'll get bill credits with autopay.









You won't be required to make any purchase as an Internet Gateway device will be provided to you at no cost.





At this point, this is just a leak. According to the official-looking leaked document, this deal will go live on November 22. You'll be able to sign up for it both online and in T-Mobile retail stores.





That said, since nothing is confirmed at the moment, T-Mobile may pull it at the last moment or change the particulars of the deal. Thus, when it does go live, you must go through all the details before claiming it instead of assuming it will be exactly like what has been described in the report.





The Mobile Report has raised the possibility that you might be able to stack this high-speed internet line deal with existing deals, such as the Blink home security promotion, but nothing is certain for now.



