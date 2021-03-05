Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Fitbit

Fitbit to launch a new fitness tracker on March 15

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 05, 2021, 6:28 AM
Fitbit is ready to unveil its first product in 2021, the Ace 3, a fitness tracker aimed at kids. The new wearable device will be officially introduced on March 15 and could hit shelves later this month. Pictures and specs of the upcoming product have been recently published by Winfuture.de, so we know just about everything there is to know with one exception: price.

First off, the Fitbit Ace 3 will be available in two color options: black/red and blue/green. The price is unknown at the moment, but this looks like a very cheap fitness tracker that we hope it won't cost more than $100.

It has a 1.47-inch OLED touchscreen display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. Although it lacks heart monitor sensors, it does offer users a wide array of tracking activities, sports modes, as well as a pedometer and sleep monitoring.

The Ace 3's battery is supposed to offer up to 192 hours of usage, and it should take about 2 hours to fully charge it. Fitbit's upcoming fitness tracker can be paired with both Android smartphones and iPhones through Bluetooth connectivity.

Since this is aimed at children, it allows children to access a dedicated Fitbit app that will offer them information about the daily routine, exercises, and various incentives like virtual badges and avatars that they can get when they achieve certain goals.

Last but not least, Fitbit Ace 3 weighs just 70g and is waterproof, but what exactly does this mean remains a mystery for now. We do know that the Ace 2 will work just fine even if submerged in a water depth of up to 50 meters, but it's unclear if Ace 3 will provide the same level of protection.

