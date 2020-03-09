Android

The Unihertz Atom XL offers a 4-inch Android 10 experience in a rugged design

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 09, 2020, 8:35 AM
The Unihertz Atom XL offers a 4-inch Android 10 experience in a rugged design
Compact smartphones nowadays are a rarity as every major manufacturer strives to put the largest and most eye-catching display in its devices, leading to screen sizes of 6 inches or more becoming the norm. There are, however, people who miss the compact phones of the past - when “compact” meant a sub-5-inch device. Rumors of the upcoming iPhone SE 2 just reinforce the case, and while rumors are just that - unproven and speculative piece of information - there’s a device that may satisfy the iPhone SE-induced nostalgia. Behold the Unihertz Atom XL.

Some of you may have already stumbled upon other peculiar devices from this company. Predictably, the Atom XL is the successor of its smaller sibling, the Unihertz Atom, and while the original Atom from 2018 had to be put in the “miniature” category with its minuscule 2.45-inch 432x240 display, the Atom XL is much more suited to the aforementioned “compact” moniker. The XL sports a 4-inch screen with a resolution of 1136x640 pixels, and if these numbers sound familiar, that’s because the much-loved and dearly missed iPhone SE had the same display specs.


The similarities don’t end here - there are big bezels on the front, steering the Atom XL away from the “all-screen” trend of late. Тhis particular design choice left plenty of room for capacitive navigation buttons as well as a fingerprint sensor, selfie camera, and an earpiece. A key selling point for the Atom XL is that it is a rugged phone with an IP68 water-resistance rating. This puts it a bit on the thick side of things, despite the compact overall form-factor. Nevertheless, sports enthusiasts and active people will be happy to know that a device exists that is not as fragile as the great majority of recent smartphones.

Under the hood, we find the Helio P60 processor - a 2018 MediaTek chipset that won’t set any performance records, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, USB-C, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. There is no multi-camera system on the back - just a regular 48-megapixel snapper. А modest 8-megapixel camera is at the front. The Atom XL runs Android 10 out of the box, comes with a big 4300 mAh battery and costs $259 on its Kickstarter page. It’s expected to retail at $329 when it hits the stores in June 2020.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

yalek90732
Reply

2. yalek90732

Posts: 7; Member since: 16 min ago

I earned $5000 ultimate month by using operating online only for 5 to 8 hours on my computer and this was so smooth that i personally couldn't accept as true with before working on this website. COPY THIS SITE-----------------> W­W­W.work83.­­C­­O­­­M

posted on 7 min ago

Flynfree15
Reply

1. Flynfree15

Posts: 46; Member since: Jan 16, 2020

There's a quite room to make it 5 inch, and dual speakers, single camera with 5× optical zoom to compete with big players, why not!?

posted on 7 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless