Here are of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals right now: save up to $550 and catch more than 35% discounts!
Tablets are sometimes forgotten during the massive shopping events such as Black Friday, overshadowed by other tech gadgets, but you don't have to give up on your search for a sweet deal on one just yet! Right now there are numerous Cyber Monday tablet discounts on slabs from the most popular manufacturers.
One Great example is the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which you can get for up to 62% less than its usual price with Samsung's trade-in offer. Don't have anything to trade in? Well you might want to check out last year's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Best Buy, where this beast of a tablet is down by 33%, or otherwise said a healthy $400!
But maybe you are not that into what Samsung has on offer and you are leaning more towards Apple's iPads. Well, if that's the case then you might be happy to learn that the 2021 iPad Pro (11") with 1TB of storage is currently down by $549 at Amazon. That's a 37% price cut, and topples that price tag to $950!
Of course, there are other tablets out there besides just those from Apple and Samsung. We are also seeing some pretty sweet deals on Lenovo tablets ranging from 15% to almost 40%, with a similar situation going on for Microsoft Surface devices. Amazon is also fired up and its Fire tablets are enjoying nice discounts between 30 and 46%.
Jump to:
Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
Galaxy Tab S9 with $100 Amazon Gift Card: now $100 off at Amazon
If you're all about the latest tech, the Galaxy Tab S9 series may be more suitable for you. At the moment, the vanilla Tab S9 is offered at 5% off on Amazon. The device has a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This is the latest premium tablet by the South Korean company, so a 5% discount on such a hot-out-of-the-oven device is still pretty notable! If you decide to get a $100 Amazon Gift Card with the purchase, you save $100 right now.
$100 off (11%)
$799
$899
Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: Save $120 right now!
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals also include the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, the middle brother of the Tab S9 family. You get a 12.4-inch screen and a powerful Snapdragon processor, now with a good 10% discount. Given the fact that this is a new and premium device, this discount is quite good. You don't want to miss this is you've been eyeing a premium Samsung Galaxy Tab!
$120 off (11%)
$999 99
$1119 99
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Samsung Store App: save $120 + save up to $700 with trade-in
Samsung has a great offer for you on its most powerful tablet yet, the mighty Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. You get a discount right away, and if you happen to have a trade-in device, you can get up to $700 off as an additional trade-in discount. On top of that, you get free storage upgrade from Samsung - the 512GB is now at the price of 256GB, so you get even more storage for your photos, videos, and projects. Don't miss out!
$820 off (62%)
$499 99
$1319 99
Galaxy Tab S8, 128GB: 29% off on Amazon right now Cyber Monday deal
The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is a great choice for bargain hunters looking for a decidedly capable Android tablet. Right now, Amazon offers this compact device for $200 less than usual, making it a true bargain. This model comes with 128GB of storage, WiFi 6E, a large LCD Screen, S Pen is included. You also get to enjoy expandable memory (so you can technically not really run out of space!) and a long-lasting battery.
$201 off (29%)
$499
$699 99
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 256GB: generous $400 discount at Best Buy
Best Buy is letting you save a generous $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra now for Cyber Monday. Samsung's most powerful tablet of late remains a solid choice for Android users with its vivid Super AMOLED display with gorgeous colors and excellent viewing angles and a powerful and fast Snapdragon SoC. You can also save more if you trade in an eligible device with the retailer.
$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): save 43% right now at Amazon generous Cyber Monday deal
The 2022-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is a true bargain for Cyber Monday. This small and portable tablet for the whole family can now be yours for 10% less than usual. Don't miss out. Also, keep in mind that different colors come with different discounts, so pay attention to that when choosing which color to go for. Enjoy a good 10.4-inch LCD screen, 64GB of storage, a slim metal design, an S Pen and an 8MP rear camera.
$151 off (43%)
$199
$349 99
The Galaxy Tab A8 is now 29% off on Amazon
Another budget-friendly option by Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A8, is also heavily discounted at Amazon right now. This 10.5-inch slate sports a 29% lighter price tag right now. This is the 2022 model. You can choose between three colors, but keep in mind that the prices vary depending on the color. The biggest discount is on the Silver model, with the Dark Grey variant following closely with a slightly smaller discount.
$81 off (29%)
$198 85
$279 99
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now at 25% ($133!) off at Amazon (only select colors!)
If you don't mind getting an older device, know that you can save $133 on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. This tablet has a 12.4-inch display and is powered by a Qualcomm processor. Get it now at 25% off on Amazon. You can choose between four colors for this tablet, with discount depending on the color you choose, so pay close attention to that. Currently, the Mystic Pink and the Mystic Black colors are the only discounted ones.
$133 off (25%)
$396 99
$529 99
Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab A8 Walmart deal
Get a very budget-friendly Galaxy Tab from Walmart and save even more with this great discount. The best discount is available for the Gray color, but the pink is also discounted, albeit with a smaller discount. 32GB model. Don't hesitate and grab this deal while it lasts! You get to enjoy a comfortable 10.5-inch screen with 1920x1200 resolution, good enough for casual YouTube watching, and a reliable 7,040mAh battery that should help this device last for the whole day.
$50 off (25%)
$149
$199
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $60 off at Walmart for Cyber Monday
Another great deal by Walmart shaves $30 off the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite right now. The Dark Gray color and the Silver color are both discounted right now at the retailer, so don't hesitate! This version of the extra budget-friendly device comes in Dark Gray color with 32 gigs of storage (good enough for light users who just need a tablet to browse the internet on or watch YouTube). It comes with an 8.7-inch display.
$60 off (38%)
$99 99
$159 99
Apple iPad Pro deals
iPad Pro, 11-inch (2021), 1TB: save $549 on Amazon right now!
The iPad Pro (2021) with massive 1TB storage is up for grabs at a fittingly huge discount. Right now, you can snatch this incredible powerhouse with an M1 chip at 38% off for Cyber Monday. The deal is live at Amazon right now, but we don't know how long stocks will last! You can pick a different storage variant too, but not all storage options are currently discounted, so keep that in mind.
$549 off (37%)
$949 99
$1499
11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi and Cellular (2022) 1TB is now $100 off at Amazon
This M2-powered beast gives you the ultimate experience. With the M2 chip, 5G connectivity, and a stunningly beautiful Liquid Retina display, this bad boy has it all. Get it now at 6% off on Amazon. Although 6% may not be considered a big discount by many people, it's in this list because recent iPad Pro models rarely get any discount! The discount is for the 1TB model, and the 2TB model is also available. However, the less storage models have now run out of stock, we hope they will be back soon!
$100 off (6%)
$1599
$1699
iPad Pro 12.9-inch from 2021 now available with 23% discount at Amazon
Another tempting deal at Amazon lets you save an epic $300 on the 2021-released iPad Pro with 128GB of storage. Although this model may be two years old, it's still plenty of powerful, faster than most tablets out there anyway, and comes with plenty of software support for fast performance in years to come. This is the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 128GB of storage. Don't miss out!
$300 off (23%)
$999 97
$1299 99
Apple iPad Air and iPad mini deals
iPad Air (2022): save $70 at Amazon right now!
You can save an amazing 9% on the decidedly capable iPad Air (2022), which equates to $70. This tablet boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which is complemented by Apple's M1 chip, giving you enough power for multitasking. Basically, iPads rarely get discounted, so $70 off is great for a powerful iPad Air! Don't hesitate!
$70 off (9%)
$679
$749
(Renewed) iPad Air (2022): $40 off at Amazon
A refurbished iPad Air (2022) is available at Amazon for $40 less than usual. If you're willing to go for a used and refurbished device, you can get it for extra cheap right now for Cyber Monday. The tablet is backed by Amazon's 90-day Guarantee for extra peace of mind. This is the Wi-Fi-only model in Blue. Available in limited quantities, so don't miss out!
$40 off (8%)
$459 95
$499 99
(Renewed) iPad Air (2020): $200 off at Best Buy
At Best Buy, you can get a certified refurbished iPad Air 4th Gen. Here, the tablet sells for $200 off, making it a tempting pre-Black Friday deal to take advantage of. Grab the 10.9-inch device and save now. On top of that, you can save even more if you decide to trade in with the retailer. Available in 64GB or 256GB (price of the 1256GB is also discounted!)
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
iPad Mini 6: save $100 with epic Cyber Monday deal
The 256GB iPad Mini 6 can now be yours with a fittingly huge price cut. Right now, Amazon offers this portable slate with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display for $100 off its price tag. Don't miss out on this Cyber Monday deal. The iPad mini 6th generation comes with the fast and capable A15 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage, 12MP front and 12MP back camera, Touch ID for authentication, and all-day battery life. This version comes with 256GB of storage, enough for plenty of photos, videos, and what-have-you.
$99 off (15%)
$549 99
$649
iPad Mini 6, Wi-Fi: Save $99 off at Amazon right now
If you don't need that much storage on your iPad Mini 6, pick this Amazon offer which is on the 64GB version. This great Cyber Monday deal allows you to save $100 on the Wi-Fi-only iPad Mini with 64GB. The slate boasts a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it ideal for the whole family, a compact design (which is becoming a rarity with all those big-screened monsters out there), and fast A15 Bionic chip.
$99 off (20%)
$399 99
$499
Apple iPad 10.2 and iPad 10.9 deals
Apple iPad (10th Gen): save 11% on Amazon for Cyber Monday
Right now, you can get the vanilla iPad (10th Gen) at an irresistible 11% discount on Amazon. This device provides good value for money with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and powerful A14 Bionic chip. Get this entry-level iPad now! Keep in mind that not all colors are available with this discount. The Yellow and the Pink are currently the only colors discounted. However, even if you don't particularly like these two colors, a case fixes this issue while you still get a powerful entry-level iPad.
$50 off (11%)
$399
$449
Apple iPad (9th Gen) 256GB: $80 off at Amazon right now, crazy cheap for Cyber Monday
At the moment, the entry-level 9th Gen iPad is also discounted at Amazon. Keep in mind that this is the 256GB version, the 64GB version has run out of stock now. The slate sells for $80 off its price tag, giving you plenty of value for money: all in all, a really affordable iPad which will remain fast for years and get the latest software updates. Don't miss out on this exciting deal and take advantage now.
$80 off (17%)
$399
$479
(Renewed) Apple iPad (10th Gen): now $144 off on Amazon
You can now treat yourself to a renewed iPad (10th Gen) with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity for $154 less on Amazon right now for Cyber Monday. As a refurbished device, this one is backed by Amazon's 90-day guarantee and has been extensively tested and inspected so it will meet the criteria of the Amazon Renewed standards and to be fully-functional.
$144 off (26%)
$404 98
$549
iPad 10.2-inch (2021): save $79 right now at Walmart
Walmart also has a great discount on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch from 2021. The device is now $79 off, which is a notable 24% off its retail price. This is the 64GB model, available in Space Gray and Silver (both colors sport the same discount!). Although this model may be a couple of years old, Apple devices are famous for their longevity, and you can safely expect it to be as fast and capable as you'd need it to be (for casual users mainly though, as this is not a Pro iPad). And for that price, it's basically a steal!
$79 off (24%)
$249 99
$329
iPad 10.9-inch from 2022: save $50 at Walmart right now
Walmart has an awesome deal on the bigger, revamped entry-level iPad from 2022. You can now save $50 on this device, with no trade-ins or carrier contracts required. The Blue, Silver, and Yellow colors are discounted at the moment. Enjoy a bigger 10.9-inch display, a more modern look and fancy colors to spice up your day.
$50 off (11%)
$399
$449
Lenovo tablet deals
Save 19% on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 2022 at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Save 19% on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen from 2022 with this great Amazon Black Friday deal. You get a comfortably-sized 10-inch IPS FHD display for watching videos or binge-watching the latest Netflix show. If you need to take any photos, you get a front & rear 8MP camera. For multitasking, you have 4GB Memory, which should be plenty for most people, coupled with 128GB of storage, and Android 12 or Later. Act now to benefit from this generous Cyber Monday deal!
$40 off (19%)
$169 99
$209 99
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd gen) 2023: 10% off now at Amazon Cyber Monday deal
Get the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd gen) from 2023 at Amazon right now with an 10% discount. The tablet comes with a slightly bigger 11.5-inch LCD screen, 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage, and Android 12L. Also, it sports an octa-core processor for fast and responsive game play, so you can even enjoy some medium intensity games on it. All wrapped up in a sleek and simple design.
$28 off (10%)
$242
$269 99
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: save 30% at Lenovo right now
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is available at 30% off at the official store right now. So, if you're looking for a great Lenovo slate at a bargain price, we suggest you get this one through the early deal at Lenovo.com. Don't miss out!
$130 off (30%)
$299 99
$429 99
Lenovo Tab M9-2023: save 15% at Amazon! Great Cyber Monday deal
You can now get the affordable Lenovo Tab M9 from 2023 at a bargain with this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon. If you've been thinking about a budget-friendly tablet for your kids or yourself, now is the time to go for it. You will be getting reliable battery life, a compact and comfortable to hold 9-inch HD display, 3GB of memory and 32GB of Storage. The folio case is included.
$23 off (15%)
$127 49
$149 99
Lenovo Tab M8 (4th gen) 2023: save 36% at Amazon
Amazon has the 4th gen Lenovo Tab M8 now available with a generous 36% discount. This means you can save $40 on this already quite cheap Lenovo Tab. You get a compact 8" HD display, front 2MP & rear 5MP camera, 2GB Memory and 32GB Storage, and Android 12 (Go Edition). As you can see, that's not a specced up beast by any means, but it should get the job done especially for someone who's not a techie or a power user (like, probably, your gradma that will need a Christmas gift pretty soon!)
$40 off (36%)
$69 99
$109 99
The Lenovo M8 (4th Gen) is now 37% off at Lenovo!
If you're on a really tight budget, head to Lenovo.com. Here, you can get the Lenovo M8 4th Gen at 37% off its price tag. This is an entry-level tablet that's best suited for casual browsing and video streaming.
$41 off (37%)
$69
$109 99
Microsoft Surface deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 9, 256GB: now 31% off at Amazon
The Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Evo i7 SoC, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage is currently offered at Amazon for 31% off its price tag. The tablet immerses you completely with its 13-inch display. It's perfect for any task with its powerful Intel Core processor. You get a variety of storage configurations, but prices may differ, so make sure to check them out to see which one is the best offer for your needs.
$502 off (31%)
$1097 75
$1599 99
(Refurbished) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: an epic $144 off right now at Amazon
Want the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 instead? If you don't mind a refurbished device, this deal may be ideal for you. The Amazon offer lets you save 15% on a renewed Microsoft Surface Pro 8 model. The device is backed by a 90-day guarantee.
$144 off (18%)
$664 97
$809 18
The Surface Go 3 is now 18% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a budget-friendly alternative to Microsoft's Surface Pro Series. This Windows tablet is now discounted by 17% at Amazon. Don't miss out. Sports a 10.5" Touchscreen, this tablet is powered by the Intel® Core™ i3 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage.
$115 off (18%)
$515
$629 99
Microsoft Surface Pro 9, 128GB at Best Buy: save up to $275 with trade-in
The Surface Pro 9 with less storage space and RAM is available with a great trade-in deal on Best Buy. Right now, the 128GB Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 8GB RAM can be yours for up to $275 off with an eligible trade-in device.
$999 99
Amazon Fire deals
Amazon Fire HD 10, Olive: save 43% at Amazon now
The affordable Amazon Fire HD 10 with 32GB of internal storage is now available at 43% off on Amazon, making it even cheaper. Plus, you can get extra 20% off with a trade-in. This is a small and portable tablet suitable for light everyday tasks.
$65 off (43%)
$84 99
$149 99
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): now 36% off on Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is also discounted at Amazon right now. The merchant sells its slate at an incredible 36% less than usual ahead of Black Friday. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save an extra 20%.
$65 off (36%)
$114 99
$179 99
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: save 35% right now with this epic Cyber Monday offer
Amazon's most powerful tablet yet, the Amazon Fire Max 11, is now also a part of the Cyber Monday sales. The device is discounted by 35%, and the discount amounts to $80 off its list price right now, so don't hesitate! The tablet has an 11-inch display, an octa-core processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of storage and 14-hour battery life.
$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
Amazon Fire HD 8: save $60 right now on Amazon!
Amazon's Fire HD 8 is also generously discounted by almost half its price at the retailer at the moment. This is the lowest price this tablet has been available so far in 2023 at Amazon, so this deal is one hot thing! Don't miss out! This model is the latest that Amazon's released so far from this series.
$60 off (46%)
$69 99
$129 99
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) 64GB: save 33% right now with great Cyber Monday deal
Another sweet deal for Cyber Monday at Amazon is available on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, the 2022 release. This tablet has 64GB of storage, a 30% faster processor than its predecessors, 3 gigs of RAM and wireless charging support. Don't miss out!
$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
