Here are of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals right now: save up to $550 and catch more than 35% discounts!





One Great example is the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , which you can get for up to 62% less than its usual price with Samsung's trade-in offer. Don't have anything to trade in? Well you might want to check out last year's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Best Buy, where this beast of a tablet is down by 33%, or otherwise said a healthy $400!





But maybe you are not that into what Samsung has on offer and you are leaning more towards Apple's iPads. Well, if that's the case then you might be happy to learn that the 2021 iPad Pro (11") with 1TB of storage is currently down by $549 at Amazon. That's a 37% price cut, and topples that price tag to $950!





Of course, there are other tablets out there besides just those from Apple and Samsung. We are also seeing some pretty sweet deals on Lenovo tablets ranging from 15% to almost 40%, with a similar situation going on for Microsoft Surface devices. Amazon is also fired up and its Fire tablets are enjoying nice discounts between 30 and 46%.





Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Tablets are sometimes forgotten during the massive shopping events such as Black Friday, overshadowed by other tech gadgets, but you don't have to give up on your search for a sweet deal on one just yet! Right now there are numerous Cyber Monday tablet discounts on slabs from the most popular manufacturers.