Unannounced Play Store change causes confusion among Android users
A few days ago users all over the internet started complaining that they weren’t seeing any notifications informing them that their apps have been updated. As more reports of that unusual behavior started popping app, AndroidPolice took notice and started gathering information from various sources.
Perhaps after finishing a bowl or two of popcorn, a spokesperson from Google contacted AndroidPolice and revealed that the missing notifications are actually a deliberate effort on Google’s behalf and not a bug.
And while there are apparently die-hard fans of the “app updated” notifications that will dearly miss them, the vast majority of users won’t even notice the change. Play Store will still show notifications while apps are being updated, but once the process is done they will disappear.
So, in case you were worried that your apps aren’t updating, don’t be, it’s all happening behind the scenes for your convenience.
