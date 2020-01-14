Google brings iPhone support for an important security feature
Need a refresher on what 2FA is? Basically, it’s a security system that requires two different authentication mechanisms to bypass, which are often based on something you know or have, such as a password or security key. Over decades, this technology has been integrated neatly into our lives, as the PIN code on your ATM card, perhaps, or, more recently, as those ubiquitous codes texted to you whenever you do basically anything.
Till now, that method was only available on Android devices running version 7.0 of that OS or newer, but with Google’s Smart Lock app on iPhone, Apple users can also make use of easier 2FA. The implementation on iOS works by utilizing the iPhone’s built-in security capabilities. So far, it seems that the app can only be used for logging into your Google account on another devices, but it’s still a cool development that points towards more support for simple, secure authentication.
If you’re an Android user trying to set up 2FA, check out Google’s guide on Android security keys here.
