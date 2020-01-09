Update to Chrome will lead to fewer annoying notifications for Android users
Version 80 of the Chrome browser for Android is going to offer a new "quieter notification permission UI" that won't interrupt you with notification requests. Many websites seek permission to send you notifications the very first time you visit a site instead of waiting for a more relevant moment. As a result, users often find their train of thought easily derailed.
Meanwhile, Android Police has spotted Google testing a new Game of the Day card on the developer version of Chrome for Android. The daily card appears in the "Articles for you" on the Chrome homepage and includes the title of the game, an image from it, the name of the developer and a "Play now" button. The games offered have been previously seen on the doodle seen on Google Search and other Google services. Today's game is Tic Tac Toe.
If you're interested in playing this daily game until Google puts a halt to it, you need to install the Chrome Dev app from the Google Play Store.
