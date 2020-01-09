Update to Chrome will lead to fewer annoying notifications for Android users

Version 80 of the Chrome browser for Android is going to offer a new "quieter notification permission UI" that won't interrupt you with notification requests. Many websites seek permission to send you notifications the very first time you visit a site instead of waiting for a more relevant moment. As a result, users often find their train of thought easily derailed.







Opting into the new UI can be done by going to Settings. It also will be enabled automatically for those users who normally block notification permission requests, and for sites with very low opt-in rates. Since it will take some time for Google to collect information on the opt-in data from sites, and user and developer feedback, Google says that the automatic enrollment will slowly be enabled over a period of time following the Version 80 update.





Google says that it also will start to take enforcement action on what it calls "abusive" websites that use the notifications process to disseminate ads, malware or deceptive notifications. The company says that it will reveal in a future post the enforcement actions it will take against these sites.





Meanwhile, Android Police has spotted Google testing a new Game of the Day card on the developer version of Chrome for Android. The daily card appears in the "Articles for you" on the Chrome homepage and includes the title of the game, an image from it, the name of the developer and a "Play now" button. The games offered have been previously seen on the doodle seen on Google Search and other Google services. Today's game is Tic Tac Toe.







