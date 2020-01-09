Android Software updates Apps Google

Update to Chrome will lead to fewer annoying notifications for Android users

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 09, 2020, 4:17 PM
Update to Chrome will lead to fewer annoying notifications for Android users
Version 80 of the Chrome browser for Android is going to offer a new "quieter notification permission UI" that won't interrupt you with notification requests. Many websites seek permission to send you notifications the very first time you visit a site instead of waiting for a more relevant moment. As a result, users often find their train of thought easily derailed.

Opting into the new UI can be done by going to Settings. It also will be enabled automatically for those users who normally block notification permission requests, and for sites with very low opt-in rates. Since it will take some time for Google to collect information on the opt-in data from sites, and user and developer feedback, Google says that the automatic enrollment will slowly be enabled over a period of time following the Version 80 update.

Google says that it also will start to take enforcement action on what it calls "abusive" websites that use the notifications process to disseminate ads, malware or deceptive notifications. The company says that it will reveal in a future post the enforcement actions it will take against these sites.

Meanwhile, Android Police has spotted Google testing a new Game of the Day card on the developer version of Chrome for Android. The daily card appears in the "Articles for you" on the Chrome homepage and includes the title of the game, an image from it, the name of the developer and a "Play now" button. The games offered have been previously seen on the doodle seen on Google Search and other Google services. Today's game is Tic Tac Toe.


If you're interested in playing this daily game until Google puts a halt to it, you need to install the Chrome Dev app from the Google Play Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-iphone-sales-growth-china-december-2019
Apple experiences soaring iPhone sales in China as Android loses ground
phone-with-best-speakers-iPhone-vs-Galaxy-Note-10-OnePlus-LG-G8X-Pixel-4-XL-Asus-ROG-Phone-II
Which phone has the best speakers? iPhone vs Galaxy, OnePlus, LG, Pixel, ROG Phone II blind test
OnePlus-7T-long-term-review
OnePlus 7T: 3 months in, should you buy it?
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Alleged LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory

Popular stories

analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless