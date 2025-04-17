Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Articles
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Baseus is a popular smartphone accessory manufacturer that always has something new up its sleeve. Now, it’s the super-slim PicoGo magnetic power bank, available in both 5,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh.

The PicoGo Slim and Ultra Slim power banks are compliant with the MagSafe standard, meaning they will magnetically stick to the back of your phone and charge it wirelessly — no tangled wires. They utilize powerful magnets to stick with a power of 11 n and have soft silicone grip rings, just to make sure they don’t slide off the phone. The bigger 10,000 mAh model is compliant with Qi2, meaning it will deliver 15 W of power wirelessly.



What sets these apart is their incredibly slim profile. The PicoGo 5,000 mAh is only 0.3 in thick (7.6 mm), and the PicoGo 10,000 mAh is 0.5 in (12.8 mm). They weigh 3.8 oz (108 g) and 6 oz (170 g) respectively, and their design is tapered towards the edges — they’ve been made to be as “barely there” as possible with today’s modern tech.



And yes, they are packed with tech. The slim profile is achieved thanks to a graphene-made heat dissipation system. Additionally, a temperature control chip checks the temperature 18,000 times per hour, making sure that the battery is working in optimal conditions and preventing early degradation.

There is also a 9-layer protection system to guard against voltage spikes, surges, and overheating.

The Baseus PicoGo magnetic power banks also feature a USB C port for wired charging when you are not on the go. It delivers optimal power to charge an iPhone 16 quickly — the 5,000 mAh model has a 20 W output, the 10,000 mAh one — a 27 W output.



They are made with an aluminum shell, which adds that nice touch of metal whenever you handle the phone with the battery on its back. The tapering makes it more ergonomic and, while charging, the aluminum helps with heat dissipation.

Baseus PicoGo promo

Scroll down for BOGO offer details!



Get ready for the spring and supper trips with these super-slim power banks that you can pack anywhere. The Baseus PicoGo Ultra-slim 5,000 mAh power bank is now 25% off, the 10,000 mAh model is 20% off. Offer valid until the 15th of May!

Baseus PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank 5,000 mAh

$9 off (25%)
Ultra-slim, aluminum covered. MagSafe ring with 11 n latching force. 5,000 mAh capacity. Can charge wirelessly and via USB C output (20 W).
Buy at Amazon

Baseus PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh

$10 off (20%)
Slim power bank with MagSafe ring and wireless charging. Aluminum covered and tapered. Can charge wirelessly and via USB C output (27 W).
Buy at Amazon

Buy one, get one free! Until the 27th of April, if you buy a PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh from Amazon, Baseus will gift you the 5,000 model for free. Two for the price of $49.99!


If you subscribe on the Baseus website before purchase, you will also get a free Baseus Free2Pull Mini Retractable USB-C Cable. Also applicable to Amazon purchases after subscription

Subscribe for Baseus newsletter



Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
Ultimate phone data plan, no extra fees, and a 5-year price guarantee!
Ultimate phone data plan, no extra fees, and a 5-year price guarantee!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless