Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Baseus is a popular smartphone accessory manufacturer that always has something new up its sleeve. Now, it’s the super-slim PicoGo magnetic power bank, available in both 5,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh.
What sets these apart is their incredibly slim profile. The PicoGo 5,000 mAh is only 0.3 in thick (7.6 mm), and the PicoGo 10,000 mAh is 0.5 in (12.8 mm). They weigh 3.8 oz (108 g) and 6 oz (170 g) respectively, and their design is tapered towards the edges — they’ve been made to be as “barely there” as possible with today’s modern tech.
And yes, they are packed with tech. The slim profile is achieved thanks to a graphene-made heat dissipation system. Additionally, a temperature control chip checks the temperature 18,000 times per hour, making sure that the battery is working in optimal conditions and preventing early degradation.
There is also a 9-layer protection system to guard against voltage spikes, surges, and overheating.
The Baseus PicoGo magnetic power banks also feature a USB C port for wired charging when you are not on the go. It delivers optimal power to charge an iPhone 16 quickly — the 5,000 mAh model has a 20 W output, the 10,000 mAh one — a 27 W output.
They are made with an aluminum shell, which adds that nice touch of metal whenever you handle the phone with the battery on its back. The tapering makes it more ergonomic and, while charging, the aluminum helps with heat dissipation.
Get ready for the spring and supper trips with these super-slim power banks that you can pack anywhere. The Baseus PicoGo Ultra-slim 5,000 mAh power bank is now 25% off, the 10,000 mAh model is 20% off. Offer valid until the 15th of May!
Buy one, get one free! Until the 27th of April, if you buy a PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh from Amazon, Baseus will gift you the 5,000 model for free. Two for the price of $49.99!
If you subscribe on the Baseus website before purchase, you will also get a free Baseus Free2Pull Mini Retractable USB-C Cable. Also applicable to Amazon purchases after subscription
Baseus is a popular smartphone accessory manufacturer that always has something new up its sleeve. Now, it’s the super-slim PicoGo magnetic power bank, available in both 5,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh.
The PicoGo Slim and Ultra Slim power banks are compliant with the MagSafe standard, meaning they will magnetically stick to the back of your phone and charge it wirelessly — no tangled wires. They utilize powerful magnets to stick with a power of 11 n and have soft silicone grip rings, just to make sure they don’t slide off the phone. The bigger 10,000 mAh model is compliant with Qi2, meaning it will deliver 15 W of power wirelessly.
What sets these apart is their incredibly slim profile. The PicoGo 5,000 mAh is only 0.3 in thick (7.6 mm), and the PicoGo 10,000 mAh is 0.5 in (12.8 mm). They weigh 3.8 oz (108 g) and 6 oz (170 g) respectively, and their design is tapered towards the edges — they’ve been made to be as “barely there” as possible with today’s modern tech.
And yes, they are packed with tech. The slim profile is achieved thanks to a graphene-made heat dissipation system. Additionally, a temperature control chip checks the temperature 18,000 times per hour, making sure that the battery is working in optimal conditions and preventing early degradation.
There is also a 9-layer protection system to guard against voltage spikes, surges, and overheating.
The Baseus PicoGo magnetic power banks also feature a USB C port for wired charging when you are not on the go. It delivers optimal power to charge an iPhone 16 quickly — the 5,000 mAh model has a 20 W output, the 10,000 mAh one — a 27 W output.
They are made with an aluminum shell, which adds that nice touch of metal whenever you handle the phone with the battery on its back. The tapering makes it more ergonomic and, while charging, the aluminum helps with heat dissipation.
Baseus PicoGo promo
Scroll down for BOGO offer details!
Get ready for the spring and supper trips with these super-slim power banks that you can pack anywhere. The Baseus PicoGo Ultra-slim 5,000 mAh power bank is now 25% off, the 10,000 mAh model is 20% off. Offer valid until the 15th of May!
Buy one, get one free! Until the 27th of April, if you buy a PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh from Amazon, Baseus will gift you the 5,000 model for free. Two for the price of $49.99!
How to get the Baseus retractable cable for free
If you subscribe on the Baseus website before purchase, you will also get a free Baseus Free2Pull Mini Retractable USB-C Cable. Also applicable to Amazon purchases after subscription
Things that are NOT allowed: