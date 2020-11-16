iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iOS Android Deals Black Friday US Cellular

UScellular holiday deals are available now until January 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 16, 2020, 10:22 PM
UScellular holiday deals are available now until January 11
UScellular has just announced a bunch of deals that will be available until January 11. If you're looking for a cheap smartphone, a MiFi, a good deal on the Apple Watch Series 6, or a pair of earbuds, you might want to check out the carrier's holiday promotions that are now live on its website.

First off, starting today and through January 11, parents who wish to buy their children a smartphone will be able to add them to their plan and get $150 off the device. It's a nice deal for those who can't afford to buy an expensive phone for their kids.

Speaking of cheap smartphones, UScellular is now offering the LG K8x for free for new prepaid customers on any 8GB or higher Prepaid Evolved Plan. The deal will be available until January 11, so no need to hurry to get this one.

Customers who switch to UScellular can get the latest smartphones for free through January 11, including 5G devices like the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 5, and LG V60 ThinQ 5G. No specific plan, no mandatory trade-in, and no activation fee are required.

Furthermore, starting November 20 and through December 27, current upgrade-eligible customers can get $200 off the latest smartphones, including those top-notch devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and LG.

As we mentioned earlier, customers looking to enhance their remote work or learning environment can check out UScellular’s selection of tablets, High-Speed Internet options, or hotspots, including the recently-launched Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 hotspot, which is now on sale.

Apple fans will be happy to know that they can get the new Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS & Cellular) and pay for it over 24 months – interest-free – with UScellular’s Connected Wearables Installment Pricing. The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds or the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker (minimum $120 purchase).

Last but not least, there are a bunch of deals on essential accessories for any new device, including cases, screen protectors up for grabs at UScellular, so make sure to check those out too.

