UScellular holiday deals are available now until January 11
Speaking of cheap smartphones, UScellular is now offering the LG K8x for free for new prepaid customers on any 8GB or higher Prepaid Evolved Plan. The deal will be available until January 11, so no need to hurry to get this one.
Furthermore, starting November 20 and through December 27, current upgrade-eligible customers can get $200 off the latest smartphones, including those top-notch devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and LG.
As we mentioned earlier, customers looking to enhance their remote work or learning environment can check out UScellular’s selection of tablets, High-Speed Internet options, or hotspots, including the recently-launched Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 hotspot, which is now on sale.
Apple fans will be happy to know that they can get the new Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS & Cellular) and pay for it over 24 months – interest-free – with UScellular’s Connected Wearables Installment Pricing. The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds or the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker (minimum $120 purchase).
Last but not least, there are a bunch of deals on essential accessories for any new device, including cases, screen protectors up for grabs at UScellular, so make sure to check those out too.