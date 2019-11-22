U.S. Cellular kicks off Black Friday sale: free iPhone 11, Galaxy S10e, save big on Pixel 3
New and existing upgrade-eligible customers can get $550 off the purchase of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This specific offer comes via a monthly bill credit and requires new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month RIC and Device Protection+.
U.S. Cellular announced that a BOGO deal is now available for current customers who upgrade and add a line to their account. Eligible smartphones include the latest device from Apple, Samsung, Google, and LG. Thew offer requires Everyday or Even Better Unlimited Plan, a new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month RIC and Device Protection+ and comes via monthly bill credit.
Starting November 29, customers who purchase true wireless headphones such as Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds and others can get 50% off select additional accessories (equal or lesser value). The deal will only be available in stores until December 1.
Also, all customers who sign up for a Connected Device plan (4GB and higher) can get the LG G Pad 5 10.1 for under $100 beginning November 29.
Another deal is aimed at customers who purchase at least $120 in accessories, as they will now be allowed to pay for them on their bill over 12 months, $0 down and interest-free.
All U.S. Cellular's deals are good through December 2 unless otherwise stated. The carrier also confirmed that additional offers for new and current customers are available online and in stores.
