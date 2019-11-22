Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
U.S. Cellular kicks off Black Friday sale: free iPhone 11, Galaxy S10e, save big on Pixel 3

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 22, 2019, 2:03 PM
U.S. Cellular is a bit late to the party, but if you didn't cave in for any of the deals announced by other US carriers or retailers, you might want to check out these amazing deals. Starting today, U.S. Cellular offers for a limited time, while supplies last, deals on popular smartphones like Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and Google Pixel 3.

For example, customers who switch to U.S. Cellular on an Even Better Unlimited Plan will receive the Samsung Galaxy S10e or Apple iPhone 11 for free. Moreover, customers can choose to put that credit amount towards the purchase of more expensive flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S10, or Note 10, Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Google Pixel 4.

New and existing upgrade-eligible customers can get $550 off the purchase of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This specific offer comes via a monthly bill credit and requires new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month RIC and Device Protection+.

U.S. Cellular announced that a BOGO deal is now available for current customers who upgrade and add a line to their account. Eligible smartphones include the latest device from Apple, Samsung, Google, and LG. Thew offer requires Everyday or Even Better Unlimited Plan, a new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month RIC and Device Protection+ and comes via monthly bill credit.

Starting November 29, customers who purchase true wireless headphones such as Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds and others can get 50% off select additional accessories (equal or lesser value). The deal will only be available in stores until December 1.

Also, all customers who sign up for a Connected Device plan (4GB and higher) can get the LG G Pad 5 10.1 for under $100 beginning November 29.

Another deal is aimed at customers who purchase at least $120 in accessories, as they will now be allowed to pay for them on their bill over 12 months, $0 down and interest-free.

All U.S. Cellular's deals are good through December 2 unless otherwise stated. The carrier also confirmed that additional offers for new and current customers are available online and in stores.

Charlie2k
1. Charlie2k

Posts: 154; Member since: Jan 11, 2016

S10e is equivalent to iPhone 11 :D

posted on 52 min ago

