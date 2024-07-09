Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

UK facility reveals iPhone 16 design change that was a secret until now

By
0comments
UK facility reveals iPhone 16 design change that was a secret until now
A new change has been rumored for the iPhone 16 series, which Apple will likely announce in September.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Apple is going to make major changes to the Face ID system, which helps with user authentication, improves the quality of photographs, and creates better augmented reality experiences.

Per the outlet, the US semiconductor company Coherent, which has a microchip plant in the UK and supplied components for the Face ID system, is closing down. 

Apparently, Apple was the facility's main customer and the company's decision to introduce changes to the Face ID system meant for the iPhone 16 family means that it no longer needs Coherent to make components for it.

The report is thin on details about what changes Apple is ] going to make, but it notes that the system will be overhauled and feature a much smaller module than before. This might allow Apple to shrink the size of the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped area that houses sensors and camera hardware.

The Face ID system is not expected to move beneath the screen before 2025 at the earliest, so Apple might improve the iPhone 16's aesthetics by slimming down the Dynamic Island. We have obviously got no insight into Apple's plans, and it's possible that the alleged changes will only improve how Face ID works and have no bearing on the design of the iPhone 16.

DigiTimes   has corroboratedThe Telegraph's report and also has indicated that the iPhone 16 series will feature Face ID-related design changes.

With several months left to go until the iPhone 16's launch, we will likely hear more about the overhauled Face ID system before the phones are released.

Per previous rumors, the Pro models will have a bigger screen while the regular models will feature a redesigned rear camera array. The entire lineup is also likely to get a new Capture button and will be powered by chipsets based on TSMC's N3E process.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider

Latest News

Images surface of a prototype iPhone 15 Pro Max before Apple scrapped a major change
Images surface of a prototype iPhone 15 Pro Max before Apple scrapped a major change
Playful new colors for the rumored Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked
Playful new colors for the rumored Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked
Spotify enhances podcasts with new commenting feature
Spotify enhances podcasts with new commenting feature
Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB
Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB
T-Mobile's low band spectrum that Dish couldn't afford is still in play
T-Mobile's low band spectrum that Dish couldn't afford is still in play
Google Maps "Promoted Pins" feature that's freaking everyone out is not new
Google Maps "Promoted Pins" feature that's freaking everyone out is not new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless