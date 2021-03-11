Twitter won’t crop your images anymore, tests 4K image uploads
Well, half a year later the feature is here. Twitter has announced via its Twitter Support account that the new feature is rolling out to Android and iPhone devices in what appears to be a testing phase to evaluate a more broad rollout.
Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021
Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021
If you're in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. pic.twitter.com/EgW5fsb8Z8