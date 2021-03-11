Twitter won’t crop your images anymore, tests 4K image uploads

“what you see is what you get”

Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021





Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS.



If you're in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. pic.twitter.com/EgW5fsb8Z8 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021 Twitter users were fast to voice their concerns with the new feature and its potential abuse. If someone uploads a really tall image it will “break” the page and force people to scroll down for quite some time. Nothing to be concerned about, as it turns out. Twitter has limited this new feature to standard image aspect ratios.

Another new option that Twitter is testing is the ability to upload high-quality images. The maximum resolution tops at 4K and you can toggle this option depending on your Internet connection in the app menu.