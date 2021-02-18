Twitter rolls out Voice DMs in selected regions

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 18, 2021, 5:26 AM
Twitter is evolving! Last year we got Fleets - basically Tweets that disappear after 24 hours, just like Instagram or Snapchat stories, and also new emoji reactions for Direct Messages earlier this year. Now there’s another new feature rolling out, and actually, we reported on it last September. It’s the ability to record and send voice messages in DMs.

 
As it turns out, the feature is now rolling out in selected regions, with Twitter India posting a short video about it on its official page. With Voice DMs, you can record a 140-second voice clip to enrich your conversation with a little more information about your emotional state or just explain something that’s too complicated to write down.

This new feature works much like voice tweets, but unlike voice tweets, voice DMs can be created on both Android and iPhones (Audio Tweets have been rolled out to iOS only). At the moment, Voice DMs are being tested in India, Brazil, and Japan. There’s no information on when this new feature will become more widely available.

