Twitter is adding a major messaging feature to its apps





You can add an emoji reaction to any type of Direct Message be it text or media attachments. And yes, every time your Direct Message will get a reaction, you will be notified via Twitter. If you don't like that, you can simply mute these notifications for 1 hour, 8 hours, 1 week, or Forever. This means that you will continue to receive new messages, it's just that you won't receive any notifications each time you get them.



Now, it's important to note that if you're using an older version of Twitter that doesn't support the new messaging feature, you will still get them but they will be displayed as text-based messages.