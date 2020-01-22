Twitter is adding a major messaging feature to its apps
Today, the social media platform announced that new emoji reactions for Direct Messages are available on the web, Android and iOS. Twitter also explains how to use the new messaging feature and advises users to update to the latest version to get it if they didn't already.
To add a reaction, hover over the message and click the reaction button (heart and plus icon), or double-tap on the message and pick an emoji from the pop-up. You can undo a reaction at any time and it will be removed from the message for all participants. Click or tap on a reaction in a conversation to view who reacted to the message.
You can add an emoji reaction to any type of Direct Message be it text or media attachments. And yes, every time your Direct Message will get a reaction, you will be notified via Twitter. If you don't like that, you can simply mute these notifications for 1 hour, 8 hours, 1 week, or Forever. This means that you will continue to receive new messages, it's just that you won't receive any notifications each time you get them.
Now, it's important to note that if you're using an older version of Twitter that doesn't support the new messaging feature, you will still get them but they will be displayed as text-based messages.
